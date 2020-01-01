Menu
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

44,000 KM

$23,950

+ tax & licensing
$23,950

+ taxes & licensing

AUTORAMA

866-727-6298

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD Backup Camera Heated Seats

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD Backup Camera Heated Seats

Location

AUTORAMA

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

866-727-6298

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,950

+ taxes & licensing

44,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6232398
  • Stock #: 330VD330
  • VIN: 5NMS2CADXKH088564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage and Spacious! This Santa Fe features Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning. 100-point inspection, Certified, Safety Inspected, Detailed & Sanitized.  Low Interest Rates & Flexible terms.  Financing for all credit types.  Same Day Approval & Delivery.  Indoor showroom with over 250 high quality vehicles to choose from.  Please call us @ 416-739-7262 to schedule a Test Drive today! 

 

 


_________________________________________________________


Prices are plus HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate & up to date, we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on our pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales associates.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Lane Keeping Assist

AUTORAMA

AUTORAMA

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

