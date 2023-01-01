Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2019 Hyundai Sonata

99,000 KM

$20,490

+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Sonata

Essential Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control,A/C

2019 Hyundai Sonata

Essential Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control,A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,490

+ taxes & licensing

99,000KM
Used
VIN 5NPE34AF1KH749239

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 99,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Aluminum pedals

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Exterior

Power Sunroof
LED Tail lights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start
Sport-tuned suspension

Safety

Rearview Camera
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
USB Input
Heated Power mirrors
Proximity Keyless Entry
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Blind-Spot Collision Warning
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
AM/FM/MP3 w/ 6 Speakers
Second Row USB

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

2019 Hyundai Sonata