2019 Hyundai Sonata
Essential Sport
Location
AJS Auto Sales
336 Birchmount Rd.,, Toronto, ON M1N 3K2
416.500.5311
$19,800
+ taxes & licensing
Used
58,675KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPE34AF0KH748227
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2286
- Mileage 58,675 KM
Vehicle Description
OH MY!!! ONLY 59K, 2.4L I4 185HP, CLEAN CarFax, 2-owners, CERTIFIED (incl. in price), Auto, AC, BT, 2 one-touch windows, Anti-theft system, Auto delay headlights, Auto climate control, Clock, Heated seats and mirrors, Power mirrors and steering, Hill control, Stability, Former rental and traction control and much much more
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Driver knee airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Emergency interior trunk release
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Interior
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Leatherette door trim
Front assist handle
Front cupholders
Air filtration
Door courtesy lights
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Exterior
Chrome window trim
Solar-tinted glass
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Mechanical
Push-Button Start
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Drive mode selector
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
2.89 Axle Ratio
Heated Side Mirrors
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
Hill holder control
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
VOICE OPERATED ELECTRONIC MESSAGING ASSISTANCE
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
PANDORA INTERNET RADIO APP
SPEED SENSITIVE FRONT WIPERS
2.8 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
DIAMETER 23 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
SCUFF PLATE DOOR SILL TRIM
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE DRIVER ASSISTANCE APP
14.3 STEERING RATIO
HORN/LIGHT OPERATION SMART DEVICE APP FUNCTION
TWO 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
SENSOR/ALERT BLIND SPOT SAFETY
3 REAR HEADRESTS
GOOGLE POIS CONNECTED IN-CAR APPS
BLUE LINK INFOTAINMENT
DIAMETER 17 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
FRONT WIRELESS CHARGING STATION
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
140 AMPS ALTERNATOR
ANDROID AUTO SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION
POWER OPERATED REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
MYHYUNDAI WITH BLUE LINK SMART DEVICE APP COMPATIB
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
