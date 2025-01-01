Menu
2019 Hyundai Sonata
Luxury w/ Front Heated Seats, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone Climate Control

Front Heated Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, Rear Heated Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
USB Input
Push Button Start
Heated Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 57784

2019 Hyundai Sonata

128,877 KM

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Hyundai Sonata

Luxury w/ Front Heated Seats, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone Climate Control

2019 Hyundai Sonata

Luxury w/ Front Heated Seats, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone Climate Control

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
128,877KM
VIN 5NPE34AF4KH748473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 57784
  • Mileage 128,877 KM

Vehicle Description

Front Heated Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, Rear Heated Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
USB Input
Push Button Start
Heated Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 57784

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Exterior

Sunroof

Seating

REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Driver Seat Memory System

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

2019 Hyundai Sonata