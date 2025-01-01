$12,990+ taxes & licensing
2019 Hyundai Sonata
Luxury w/ Front Heated Seats, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone Climate Control
2019 Hyundai Sonata
Luxury w/ Front Heated Seats, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone Climate Control
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
128,877KM
VIN 5NPE34AF4KH748473
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 57784
- Mileage 128,877 KM
Vehicle Description
Front Heated Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, Rear Heated Seats and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Heated Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Driver Seat Memory System
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
GPS Navigation
Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
12V Outlet
USB Input
Push Button Start
Heated Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 57784
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Exterior
Sunroof
Seating
REAR HEATED SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Driver Seat Memory System
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2019 Hyundai Sonata