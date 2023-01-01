Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai Tucson

23,840 KM

Details Description Features

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Tucson

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Ultimate w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, Sunroof, Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Ultimate w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, Sunroof, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 10163775
  2. 10163775
  3. 10163775
  4. 10163775
  5. 10163775
  6. 10163775
  7. 10163775
  8. 10163775
  9. 10163775
  10. 10163775
  11. 10163775
  12. 10163775
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
23,840KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10163775
  • Stock #: 19797
  • VIN: KM8J3CAL4KU023603

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 23,840 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Leather Seating Surfaces

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Seating

HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist

Convenience

Automatic on/off headlights

Mechanical

Chrome tipped dual exhaust

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Led Headlights
Power Adjustable Front Seats
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Driver Attention Warning
Surround view monitor
Pedestrian Detection
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning
8” touchscreen
Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start
Blind Spot Warning w/Lane Change Assist
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifters
Infinity Audio System
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Traffic Stop & Go

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2022 Honda Civic Sed...
 25,000 KM
$36,990 + tax & lic
2019 Subaru Forester...
 130,000 KM
$24,990 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Camry SE...
 44,000 KM
$32,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory