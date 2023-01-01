Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2019 Hyundai Tucson

80,168 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/ Bluetooth, Rearview Cam, Cruise Control, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/ Bluetooth, Rearview Cam, Cruise Control, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

80,168KM
Used
VIN KM8J3CA4XKU004899

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 80,168 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist

Exterior

Automatic on/off headlights

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning
7” Touchscreen
Blind Spot Warning w/Lane Change Assist
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifters

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Hyundai Tucson