2019 Hyundai Tucson

75,540 KM

$20,490

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
75,540KM
VIN KM8J3CA42KU852078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 75,540 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

1 OWNER / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Air conditioning and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Hyundai Tucson include:

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Air conditioning
Bluetooth
Rearview Camera
Power Windows & Locks
7 Touchscreen
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 34475

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist

Exterior

Auto Headlights

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning
7” Touchscreen
Blind Spot Warning w/Lane Change Assist
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifters

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

