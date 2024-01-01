Menu
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>1 OWNER / 7 Touchscreen , Automatic On/Off Headlights, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2019 Hyundai Tucson include:<br> <br>7 Touchscreen<br>Automatic On/Off Headlights<br>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls<br>Heated Rear Seats<br>Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning<br>Rearview Camera<br>Power Windows & Locks<br>A/C<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 34965

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
93,000KM
VIN KM8J3CA45KU082961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

1 OWNER / 7 Touchscreen , Automatic On/Off Headlights, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Hyundai Tucson include:

7 Touchscreen
Automatic On/Off Headlights
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Heated Rear Seats
Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning
Rearview Camera
Power Windows & Locks
A/C

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 34965

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Power Options

Power Windows & Locks

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist

Exterior

Automatic on/off headlights

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning
7” Touchscreen
Blind Spot Warning w/Lane Change Assist
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifters

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

