2019 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam
2019 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
63,174KM
VIN KM8J33A47KU955108
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 63,174 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Drive Mode Select, Cruise Control, Rear Air Vents and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Hyundai Tucson include:
Drive Mode Select
Cruise Control
Rear Air Vents
Heated Rear Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Bluetooth
A/C
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 41610
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
A/C
Safety
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitoring System
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Additional Features
REAR AIR VENTS
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2019 Hyundai Tucson