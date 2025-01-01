Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Rear Heated Seats, Climate Control, Auxiliary Audio Input and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this car include:<br> <br>Front Heated Seats<br>Rear Heated Seats<br>Climate Control<br>Auxiliary Audio Input<br>Bluetooth Music<br>Touchscreen Display<br>Cruise Control<br>12V Outlet<br>Apple CarPlay<br>Android Auto<br>USB Input<br>Lane Departure Warning<br>Blindspot Sensors<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Rear View Camera<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 61280

2019 Hyundai Tucson

53,610 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle
12948099

2019 Hyundai Tucson

Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 12948099
  2. 12948099
  3. 12948099
  4. 12948099
  5. 12948099
  6. 12948099
  7. 12948099
  8. 12948099
  9. 12948099
  10. 12948099
  11. 12948099
  12. 12948099
  13. 12948099
  14. 12948099
  15. 12948099
  16. 12948099
  17. 12948099
  18. 12948099
  19. 12948099
  20. 12948099
  21. 12948099
  22. 12948099
  23. 12948099
  24. 12948099
  25. 12948099
  26. 12948099
  27. 12948099
  28. 12948099
  29. 12948099
  30. 12948099
  31. 12948099
  32. 12948099
  33. 12948099
  34. 12948099
  35. 12948099
  36. 12948099
  37. 12948099
  38. 12948099
  39. 12948099
  40. 12948099
  41. 12948099
  42. 12948099
  43. 12948099
  44. 12948099
  45. 12948099
  46. 12948099
  47. 12948099
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
53,610KM
VIN KM8J33A49KU948516

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 61280
  • Mileage 53,610 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Rear Heated Seats, Climate Control, Auxiliary Audio Input and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Front Heated Seats
Rear Heated Seats
Climate Control
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Lane Departure Warning
Blindspot Sensors
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 61280

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Front heated seats

Seating

REAR HEATED SEATS

Comfort

Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
Bluetooth Music

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Limited for sale in Bedford, NS
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Limited 30,300 KM $48,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda CR-V LX AWD w/Apple Carplay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Honda CR-V LX AWD w/Apple Carplay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam 46,000 KM $33,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid for sale in Bedford, NS
2020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid 115,200 KM $23,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Hyundai Tucson