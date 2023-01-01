Menu
2019 Hyundai Veloster

26,782 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Hyundai Veloster

2019 Hyundai Veloster

GL 2.0 w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Camera, Bluetooth

2019 Hyundai Veloster

GL 2.0 w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Camera, Bluetooth

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

26,782KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10031571
  • Stock #: 18964
  • VIN: KMHTG6AF5KU001859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 26,782 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Comfort

A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Park Assist
Aux input
Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN
USB Ports
Lane Departure Alert
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
12v Power Port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

