$22,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Infiniti QX60
Pure AWD w/ Power Sunroof, Tri Zone A/C, Rearview Cam
2019 Infiniti QX60
Pure AWD w/ Power Sunroof, Tri Zone A/C, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
120,500KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1DL0MM8KC508431
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 120,500 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 360 Degree Camera, Drive Mode Select, USB Port and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Infiniti QX60 include:
360 Degree Camera
Drive Mode Select
USB Port
Aux Input
Push Start Button
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Park Assist
Emergency Braking
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 38584
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 360 Degree Camera, Drive Mode Select, USB Port and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Infiniti QX60 include:
360 Degree Camera
Drive Mode Select
USB Port
Aux Input
Push Start Button
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Park Assist
Emergency Braking
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 38584
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Start System
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Convenience
Rain Sensor
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Power folding side mirrors
Power Options
12v power outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Emergency Braking
Additional Features
Park Assist
Aux input
Blind Spot Monitoring
PUSH START BUTTON
USB port
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Memory Driver’s Seat
360 degree camera
Drive Mode Select
Tri Zone A/C
SOS Call Support
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2022 Honda Civic LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C 96,000 KM $22,990 + tax & lic
2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Nav 15,900 KM $44,990 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra GL w/ Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C 133,826 KM $12,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$22,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2019 Infiniti QX60