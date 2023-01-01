$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Jaguar F-PACE
25t Premium, AWD, MERIDIAN, NAV, CAM
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Stock #: PC8932
- VIN: SADCJ2FX3KA612852
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Corris Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony with Tonal Stitching
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,017 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 JAGUAR F-PACE 25T PREMIUM | AWD | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS | PADDLE SHIFTERS | KEYLESS ENTRY AND START | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | BLUETOOTH STREAMING | POWER AND MEMORY SEATS | PUSH TO START BUTTON | POWER LIFTGATE | CLEAN CARFAX
Jaguar's luxury SUV, the 2019 F-PACE, is a combination of groomed elegance and sporty handling. The F-Pace includes a powerful yet efficient 2.0L inline-4 engine for 247 Horsepower that delivers power through a smooth ZF automatic transmission and Jaguar's AWD System. This F-pace comes with power front seats, adaptive LED headlights, front parking sensors, Back Up Camera, Blindspot Monitoring, a power-adjustable steering column, a proximity key with push-button ignition. This Jaguar F-Pace comes in a clean Gray Exterior Colour with Silver Rims with contrasting Black Interior.
For all on-road guidance, enjoy Voice Command Navigation System and an 8.0-inch touchscreen, Back-up Camera with Parking Sensors so you can easily park in tight spots. For comfort, enjoy Heated Leather Seats, Voice Control, USB/iPod, Satellite Radio, InControl Apps, and Bluetooth. There is also Climate Control, Approach Lumination, HomeLink, Keyless Push Start, Rain Sensing Wipers, Sport Seats, Memory and Power seats,Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, and many more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
