2019 Jaguar F-PACE

$35,950 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9607972

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Onstar Back-Up Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks DUAL AIRBAG Blind Spot Power Options Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Trip Odometer Rear Defroster Trip Computer Map Lights Navigation System Cargo Cover Inside Hood Release glove box Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Cooled Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Xenon Headlights Panoramic Sunroof Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Powertrain DIESEL Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Parking Sensors Power Lift Gates Touch Screen TURBO CHARGED Power Folding Mirrors Center Arm Rest Steering Wheel Control PUSH START Dual Shift Mode

