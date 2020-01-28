2019 Jaguar F-TYPE Convertible Auto R-Dynamic AWD | NEW CAR | NAVIGATION | CAMERA | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX























This 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE Convertible Auto R-Dynamic AWD comes alive with its 3.0L V6 380HP, Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature, Full-Time All-Wheel Drive. It has Intelligent Driveline Dynamics, Jaguar Super Performance Braking System, Sport Suspension with Adaptive Dynamics, Switchable Active Sport Exhaust, Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust with Chrome Tailpipe Finisher.















The car is driver focus; it has sufficiently advanced performance features and comfort. Back-Up Camera, The Performance Seat offers enhanced lateral support during rapid cornering and upholstered in a premium leather interior. Inside the cockpit, you'll see 8-inch colour Touch-screen with dynamic mode (remaps the car software to emphasize its sporting character further), Push-to-Start button, Ignis gear shift paddles, Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting with a selectable palette.







Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and LuxTec Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard, Smart Device Remote Engine Start, Integrated Navigation System, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers, Power Spoiler, Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off, Rear Fog Lamps, Cornering Lights, LED Brakelights.















WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.















Safety Traction Control

Stability Control

Power Brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer

Compass

Trip Computer Convenience Clock

Remote Engine Start

External temperature display Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Rear fog lights Comfort Cargo Area Light

Air filtration Seating Upholstery: Leather

Additional Features Retained Accessory Power

SURROUND SOUND

Rear Stabilizer Bar

Battery Saver

Rollover Protection System

Front stabilizer bar

digital odometer

FRONT SPOILER

Radio data system

Driver Information System

Braking Assist

Active suspension

Push-Button Start

speed sensitive volume control

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Cornering brake control

Emergency interior trunk release

Radio: AM/FM

Parking sensors: rear

Lane Keeping Assist

Multi-function display

Auto Start/Stop

Front Seatbelts: 3-Point

Front Suspension Classification: Independent

ABS: 4-wheel

Front airbags: dual

Gauge: tachometer

Side airbags: front

Side mirror adjustments: power

Steering wheel mounted controls: audio

Steering wheel trim: leather

Wheels: alloy

Front air conditioning: automatic climate control

Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger

Antenna type: diversity

Satellite radio: SiriusXM

Front brake type: ventilated disc

Rear brake type: ventilated disc

Floor mats: front

Power steering: variable/speed-proportional

Reading lights: front

Storage: cargo net

Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating

Exhaust: dual tip

Rear spoiler color: body-color

Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant

Driver seat power adjustments: height

Passenger seat power adjustments: height

2-stage unlocking doors

Front shock type: gas

Front spring type: coil

Front suspension type: double wishbone

Rear shock type: gas

Rear spring type: coil

Rear suspension classification: independent

Wireless data link: Bluetooth

Total speakers: 8

Door handle color: body-color

Front bumper color: body-color

Mirror color: body-color

Rear bumper color: body-color

Fuel economy display: MPG

Side mirrors: heated

Front wipers: rain sensing

Subwoofer: 2

Easy entry: power steering wheel

Headlight cleaners: high pressure washers

Front struts

Suspension control: electronic

Convertible rear window: glass

Convertible roof: power

Driver adjustable suspension: ride control

Tire type: performance

Shift knob trim: leather

Center console: front console with armrest and storage

One-touch windows: 2

Limited slip differential: rear

Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer

Memorized settings: 3 driver

Camera system: rearview

Cruise control: adaptive

Floor material: carpet

Cupholders: covered

Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic

Front headrests: fixed

Front seat type: sport bucket

Rear suspension type: double wishbone

Emergency braking preparation

Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth

Grille color: black

Window trim: black

Taillights: LED

Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams

Crumple zones: front

Front air conditioning zones: single

Multi-function remote: illuminated entry

Navigation system: hard drive

Driver attention alert system

Seatbelt warning sensor: front

Real time traffic

Front brake diameter: 15.0

Daytime running lights: LED

Painted brake calipers

Drive mode selector

Rearview monitor: in dash

Battery: maintenance-free

Tuned suspension: sport

Premium brand: Meridian

Electronic parking brake: auto off

Rear struts

Digital Sound Processing

Power windows: safety reverse

Watts: 380

Floor mat material: premium carpet

Power door locks: auto-locking

Spare tire kit: inflator kit

4WD type: on demand

Headlights: LED

Autonomous braking

Exterior entry lights: security approach lamps

Wheel spokes: 6

Interior accents: metallic-tone

Power outlet(s): two 12V

Exhaust tip color: polished aluminum

Infotainment: InControl

Rear brake diameter: 12.8

Rear spoiler: electronically controlled

Center console trim: aluminum

Pre-collision warning system: audible warning

Axle ratio: 3.31

Lane deviation sensors

Traffic sign recognition

Dash trim: leatherette

Door trim: leatherette

Laminated glass: infrared-reflecting

Upholstery accents: faux suede

Window defogger: rear

Ambient lighting: color

Smart device app function: horn/light operation

Instrument cluster screen size: 5 in.

Rearview mirror: auto-dimming

Infotainment screen size: 10 in.

Hard drive: 60GB

