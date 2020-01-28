Menu
2019 Jaguar F-Type

Convertible Auto R-Dynamic AWD, NEW CAR, NAV, CAM

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$85,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 414KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4544289
  • Stock #: PC5255
  • VIN: SAJD85FV0KCK55812
Exterior Colour
Santorini Black Metallic
Interior Colour
Ebony
Body Style
Convertible
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
2-door
2019 Jaguar F-TYPE Convertible Auto R-Dynamic AWD | NEW CAR | NAVIGATION | CAMERA | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX











This 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE Convertible Auto R-Dynamic AWD comes alive with its 3.0L V6 380HP, Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature, Full-Time All-Wheel Drive. It has Intelligent Driveline Dynamics, Jaguar Super Performance Braking System, Sport Suspension with Adaptive Dynamics, Switchable Active Sport Exhaust, Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust with Chrome Tailpipe Finisher.







The car is driver focus; it has sufficiently advanced performance features and comfort. Back-Up Camera, The Performance Seat offers enhanced lateral support during rapid cornering and upholstered in a premium leather interior. Inside the cockpit, you'll see 8-inch colour Touch-screen with dynamic mode (remaps the car software to emphasize its sporting character further), Push-to-Start button, Ignis gear shift paddles, Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting with a selectable palette.



Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and LuxTec Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard, Smart Device Remote Engine Start, Integrated Navigation System, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers, Power Spoiler, Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off, Rear Fog Lamps, Cornering Lights, LED Brakelights.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of over 200 of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. This vehicle can be certified from $699 plus taxes. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification available from $699 plus tax. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
Convenience
  • Clock
  • Remote Engine Start
  • External temperature display
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Rear fog lights
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Air filtration
Seating
  • Upholstery: Leather
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • SURROUND SOUND
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Battery Saver
  • Rollover Protection System
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • digital odometer
  • FRONT SPOILER
  • Radio data system
  • Driver Information System
  • Braking Assist
  • Active suspension
  • Push-Button Start
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Cornering brake control
  • Emergency interior trunk release
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Parking sensors: rear
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Multi-function display
  • Auto Start/Stop
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Steering wheel trim: leather
  • Wheels: alloy
  • Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Antenna type: diversity
  • Satellite radio: SiriusXM
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • Rear brake type: ventilated disc
  • Floor mats: front
  • Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
  • Reading lights: front
  • Storage: cargo net
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • Exhaust: dual tip
  • Rear spoiler color: body-color
  • Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant
  • Driver seat power adjustments: height
  • Passenger seat power adjustments: height
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Front suspension type: double wishbone
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Total speakers: 8
  • Door handle color: body-color
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Mirror color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Side mirrors: heated
  • Front wipers: rain sensing
  • Subwoofer: 2
  • Easy entry: power steering wheel
  • Headlight cleaners: high pressure washers
  • Front struts
  • Suspension control: electronic
  • Convertible rear window: glass
  • Convertible roof: power
  • Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
  • Tire type: performance
  • Shift knob trim: leather
  • Center console: front console with armrest and storage
  • One-touch windows: 2
  • Limited slip differential: rear
  • Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
  • Memorized settings: 3 driver
  • Camera system: rearview
  • Cruise control: adaptive
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Cupholders: covered
  • Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
  • Front headrests: fixed
  • Front seat type: sport bucket
  • Rear suspension type: double wishbone
  • Emergency braking preparation
  • Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
  • Grille color: black
  • Window trim: black
  • Taillights: LED
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Front air conditioning zones: single
  • Multi-function remote: illuminated entry
  • Navigation system: hard drive
  • Driver attention alert system
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Real time traffic
  • Front brake diameter: 15.0
  • Daytime running lights: LED
  • Painted brake calipers
  • Drive mode selector
  • Rearview monitor: in dash
  • Battery: maintenance-free
  • Tuned suspension: sport
  • Premium brand: Meridian
  • Electronic parking brake: auto off
  • Rear struts
  • Digital Sound Processing
  • Power windows: safety reverse
  • Watts: 380
  • Floor mat material: premium carpet
  • Power door locks: auto-locking
  • Spare tire kit: inflator kit
  • 4WD type: on demand
  • Headlights: LED
  • Autonomous braking
  • Exterior entry lights: security approach lamps
  • Wheel spokes: 6
  • Interior accents: metallic-tone
  • Power outlet(s): two 12V
  • Exhaust tip color: polished aluminum
  • Infotainment: InControl
  • Rear brake diameter: 12.8
  • Rear spoiler: electronically controlled
  • Center console trim: aluminum
  • Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
  • Axle ratio: 3.31
  • Lane deviation sensors
  • Traffic sign recognition
  • Dash trim: leatherette
  • Door trim: leatherette
  • Laminated glass: infrared-reflecting
  • Upholstery accents: faux suede
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Ambient lighting: color
  • Smart device app function: horn/light operation
  • Instrument cluster screen size: 5 in.
  • Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
  • Infotainment screen size: 10 in.
  • Hard drive: 60GB

