2019 Jeep Cherokee

51,909 KM

Details Description Features

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Jeep Cherokee

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk w/ Uconnect 4C, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk w/ Uconnect 4C, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

51,909KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10627059
  • Stock #: 23316
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBN3KD470708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 51,909 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Start System

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera
Hill start assist

Comfort

A/C

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Blind Spot Monitoring
USB Ports
Rear Cross Path Detection
Rear Park Assist System
Uconnect 4c
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
9 Alpine Speakers w/ Subwoofer
8.4" Display
7" Cluster Display
115V Aux Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

