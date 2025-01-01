$19,890+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Jeep Cherokee
North
2019 Jeep Cherokee
North
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,890
+ taxes & licensing
Used
63,325KM
VIN 1C4PJLCBXKD216265
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 79532
- Mileage 63,325 KM
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Touchscreen Display
AUTO STOP/START
Bluetooth Music
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Clutch
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy 59,058 KM $37,690 + tax & lic
2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring 45,000 KM $28,890 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda MAZDA6 GS 90,441 KM $15,290 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$19,890
+ taxes & licensing>
Clutch
647-559-3297
2019 Jeep Cherokee