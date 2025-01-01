Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Jeep Cherokee

63,325 KM

Details Features

$19,890

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Jeep Cherokee

North

Watch This Vehicle
13202795

2019 Jeep Cherokee

North

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,890

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
63,325KM
VIN 1C4PJLCBXKD216265

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 79532
  • Mileage 63,325 KM

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Touchscreen Display
AUTO STOP/START
Bluetooth Music

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy 59,058 KM $37,690 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring 45,000 KM $28,890 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda MAZDA6 GS for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Mazda MAZDA6 GS 90,441 KM $15,290 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,890

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Jeep Cherokee