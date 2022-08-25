Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jeep Cherokee

35,246 KM

Details Description Features

$36,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Cherokee

2019 Jeep Cherokee

4X4 Limited, NAV, UCONNECT, CARPLAY, CAM, LEATHER

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Cherokee

4X4 Limited, NAV, UCONNECT, CARPLAY, CAM, LEATHER

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 9008266
  2. 9008266
  3. 9008266
  4. 9008266
  5. 9008266
  6. 9008266
  7. 9008266
  8. 9008266
  9. 9008266
  10. 9008266
  11. 9008266
  12. 9008266
  13. 9008266
  14. 9008266
  15. 9008266
  16. 9008266
  17. 9008266
  18. 9008266
  19. 9008266
  20. 9008266
  21. 9008266
  22. 9008266
  23. 9008266
  24. 9008266
  25. 9008266
  26. 9008266
  27. 9008266
  28. 9008266
  29. 9008266
  30. 9008266
  31. 9008266
  32. 9008266
  33. 9008266
  34. 9008266
Contact Seller

$36,800

+ taxes & licensing

35,246KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9008266
  • Stock #: PC8565
  • VIN: 1C4PJMDX2KD412720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8565
  • Mileage 35,246 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 JEEP CHEROKEE 4X4 LIMITED | 3.2L V6 | 271HP | VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) | ESS TECHNOLOGY | 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC | SELEC-TERRAIN TRACTION MANAGEMENT SYSTEM | JEEP ACTIVE DRIVE 4X4 SYSTEM | NAVIGATION | LED EXTERIOR LIGHTING | UPGRADED FAST WHEELS | NAPPA LEATHER | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | UCONNECT MULTIMEDIA CENTER | REAR PARK ASSIST | REARVIEW CAMERA | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | 115-VOLT POWER OUTLET | CLEAN CARFAX







Take the world with you when you set out for new adventures in this Jeep Cherokee. Its head-turning style combined with new technologies and proven capability help make travels ultra-comfortable and exceptionally rewarding.







This 2019 Jeep Cherokee Limited features a Diamond Black Crystal Pearl exterior finish with Upgraded 18 FAST wheels, LED low/high-beam Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Taillights, LED Fog lights and more. Inside it features Nappa leather-faced seating and Premium interior accents, Power 8-way driver and front passenger seats with Lumbar Adjust, UCONNECT 4 Multimedia Center with 8.4 Touchscreen, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Navigation and more.







Stand out features include a Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Capless Fuel Filler, Ample Storage, USB Chargers, 8.4 Touchscreen Display with UCONNECT Navigation, Apple Carplay and Android Auto connectivity, ParkView Rearview Camera, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, Trailer Sway Control, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Keyless Enter N Go with Proximity Entry and Push-Start Button, Electronic Stability Control, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning and so much more!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
door pockets
Air filtration
Sunglasses holder
Drive mode selector
Phone
Radio: AM/FM
Apple CarPlay
Clock
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power
Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Active grille shutters
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Rear
3
2
Trunk release
6
8
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Touch screen display
Jack
Cargo Area Floor Mat
Vehicle immobilizer
Parking sensors: rear
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Illuminated
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Rear wiper: intermittent
Total speakers: 8
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Side mirrors: heated
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Knee airbags: dual front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Subwoofer: 1
4WD selector: electronic
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Front brake diameter: 13.0
Passenger seat manual adjustments: height
Heated windshield wiper rests
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Wheels: painted aluminum
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Premium brand: Alpine
4WD type: on demand
Fender lip moldings: black
Spare wheel type: aluminum alloy
Infotainment: Uconnect
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Door sill trim: scuff plate
Interior accents: metallic-tone
Capless fuel filler system
Power outlet(s): 115V
Headlight bezel color: black
Cross traffic alert: rear
Front fog lights: LED
Steering ratio: 15.2
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Phone: voice operated
Center console trim: simulated alloy
Rear brake width: 0.47
Alternator: 160 amps
Rear brake diameter: 11.0
Front brake width: 1.0
Door trim: vinyl
Integrated
Passenger seat folding: folds flat
Window defogger: rear
Battery rating: 700 CCA
Axle ratio: 3.25
Watts: 506
Tire type: touring
LAMP FAILURE
Infotainment screen size: 8.4 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in.
chrome surround
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Memory Card Slot
Automatic emergency braking: rear
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
height
reclining
mast
rear folding
voice operated
with washer
12V cargo area
two 12V front
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Roof rails: chrome
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
power operated

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2020 Mercedes-Benz E...
 54,906 KM
$83,800 + tax & lic
2017 Bentley Bentayg...
 70,777 KM
$166,800 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 4 Series 43...
 93,229 KM
$34,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory