2019 Jeep Cherokee
4X4 Limited, NAV, UCONNECT, CARPLAY, CAM, LEATHER
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 9051172
- Stock #: PC8622
- VIN: 1C4PJMDX2KD207933
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,517 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 JEEP CHEROKEE 4X4 LIMITED | 3.2L V6 | 271HP | VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) | ESS TECHNOLOGY | 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC | SELEC-TERRAIN TRACTION MANAGEMENT SYSTEM | JEEP ACTIVE DRIVE 4X4 SYSTEM | NAVIGATION | LED EXTERIOR LIGHTING | UPGRADED FAST WHEELS | NAPPA LEATHER | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | UCONNECT MULTIMEDIA CENTER | REAR PARK ASSIST | REARVIEW CAMERA | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | 115-VOLT POWER OUTLET | CLEAN CARFAX
Take the world with you when you set out for new adventures in this Jeep Cherokee. Its head-turning style combined with new technologies and proven capability help make travels ultra-comfortable and exceptionally rewarding.
This 2019 Jeep Cherokee Limited features a Bright White exterior finish with 18 Jeep wheels, LED low/high-beam Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Taillights, LED Fog lights and more. Inside it features Black Nappa leather-faced seating and Premium interior accents, Power 8-way driver and front passenger seats with Lumbar Adjust, UCONNECT 4 Multimedia Center with 8.4 Touchscreen, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Navigation and more.
Stand out features include a Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Capless Fuel Filler, Ample Storage, USB Chargers, 8.4 Touchscreen Display with UCONNECT Navigation, Apple Carplay and Android Auto connectivity, ParkView Rearview Camera, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, Trailer Sway Control, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Keyless Enter N Go with Proximity Entry and Push-Start Button, Electronic Stability Control, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning and so much more!
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
