Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jeep Cherokee

54,221 KM

Details Description Features

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Cherokee

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Limited 4x4 w/ Adaptive Cruise, Apple CarPlay, Navigation

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Limited 4x4 w/ Adaptive Cruise, Apple CarPlay, Navigation

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 9836732
  2. 9836732
  3. 9836732
  4. 9836732
  5. 9836732
  6. 9836732
  7. 9836732
  8. 9836732
  9. 9836732
  10. 9836732
  11. 9836732
  12. 9836732
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
54,221KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9836732
  • Stock #: 17856
  • VIN: 1C4PJMDN1KD359734

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 17856
  • Mileage 54,221 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

remote start
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS-PATH DETECTION

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Rain-sensing windshield wipers

Additional Features

Navigation
Advanced Brake Assist
Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist
High Altitude Package
Hands-Free Power Liftgate
Front Ventilated Seats
Side Distance Warning
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go
4G LTE Wi-fi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Auto high-beam
Forward Collision Warning w/ Active Braking
Lane Departure Warning w/ Lane Keep Assist
Uconnect w/ 8.4" Display
Keyless Enter'n Go w/ Push Button Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 84,123 KM
$31,590 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Juke SV ...
 134,533 KM
$14,990 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 80,000 KM
$27,390 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory