2019 Jeep Cherokee

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 4 , 2 2 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 9836732

9836732 Stock #: 17856

17856 VIN: 1C4PJMDN1KD359734

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 17856

Mileage 54,221 KM

Vehicle Features Interior remote start ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera BLIND-SPOT/REAR CROSS-PATH DETECTION Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Exterior Rain-sensing windshield wipers Additional Features Navigation Advanced Brake Assist Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist High Altitude Package Hands-Free Power Liftgate Front Ventilated Seats Side Distance Warning Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go 4G LTE Wi-fi Hotspot Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Auto high-beam Forward Collision Warning w/ Active Braking Lane Departure Warning w/ Lane Keep Assist Uconnect w/ 8.4" Display Keyless Enter'n Go w/ Push Button Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.