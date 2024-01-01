Menu
2019 Jeep Compass

$22,990

+ tax & licensing

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / USB Port , Aux Input, Push Button Start and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Jeep Compass include:

USB Port
Aux Input
Push Button Start
Proximity Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
UConnect 4
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Hill Start Assist

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 32217

Sport 4X4 w/ Uconnect 4, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto , Heated Front Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used

80,000KM

VIN 3C4NJDAB4KT825846

2019 Jeep Compass

80,000 KM

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
80,000KM
VIN 3C4NJDAB4KT825846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 80,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / USB Port , Aux Input, Push Button Start and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Jeep Compass include:

USB Port
Aux Input
Push Button Start
Proximity Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
UConnect 4
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Hill Start Assist

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 32217

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Start System
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Push Button Start
Hill start assist

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Trailer Sway Control
Electronic roll mitigation
Rain brake support

Exterior

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
All-speed traction control
auxiliary input
115V Power Outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Dual-Zone A/C
Rear Park Assist System
Proximity Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
UConnect 4
Selec-Terrain Traction Management System
7" Touch Touchscreen Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

