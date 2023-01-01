Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Jeep Compass

84,441 KM

Details Description Features

$28,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Compass

2019 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk w/ Adaptive Cruise Control, Remote Start

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk w/ Adaptive Cruise Control, Remote Start

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 9818632
  2. 9818632
  3. 9818632
  4. 9818632
  5. 9818632
  6. 9818632
  7. 9818632
  8. 9818632
  9. 9818632
  10. 9818632
  11. 9818632
  12. 9818632
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,590

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
84,441KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9818632
  • Stock #: 17761
  • VIN: 3C4NJDDB2KT827266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 17761
  • Mileage 84,441 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Start System
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
Park-Sense rear park assist system

Safety

Hill Descent Control
Rearview Camera
Rain brake support

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Power Liftgate
Rain-sensing windshield wipers
LED taillamps

Additional Features

COLD WEATHER PACKAGE
Aux input
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
USB Input
Advanced Brake Assist
BEATSAUDIO PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM
Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Uconnect 4 W/ 8.4" Display
Forward Collision Warning w/ Active Braking
Lane Departure Warning w/ Lane Keep Assist
Blind Spot Monitoring W/ Rear Cross-Path Detection
Power 8-way Driver & Manual 6-Way Passenger Seats
Keyless Entry w/ Remote Proximity Entry
Dual-Zone A/C Control
Rear 60/40 Split Folding Bech Seat
HID Headlamps w/ LED Signature
Manual 6-way Adjustable Driver and Passenger Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2017 MINI Cooper Cou...
 28,218 KM
$26,790 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Accord Sp...
 150,406 KM
$21,990 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-5 GS A...
 23,852 KM
$36,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory