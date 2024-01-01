$28,490+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Altitude 4x4 w/ Uconnect 4C, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
105,126KM
VIN 1C4RJFAG8KC773481
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 39914
- Mileage 105,126 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Blind Spot Assist , Apple CarPlay & Android Auto , Power Driver's Seat and more!
The top features for this 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee include:
Blind Spot Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Driver's Seat
Push Button Start
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 39914
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Assist
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Rearview Camera
Hill start assist
Additional Features
Aux input
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Power Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
Uconnect 4c
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee