2019 Jeep Wrangler Sahara Edition with Sky One-Touch Power Top!

Skytop Views, Heated Seats & Legendary FreedomAll in One Jeep!

This isnt your everyday Wrangler; this is the Sahara Edition with the works. Not only does it have the Sky One-Touch Power Top for roof-open freedom at the push of a button, but it also boasts the Cold Weather Package think heated seats and steering wheel to keep you toasty on frosty adventures.

Plus, with Navigation to guide you and With an MSRP of $59,000, youre getting all the luxury without losing that rugged, adventure-ready soul.

Celebrate 78 years of Jeep freedom with the one SUV built to handle anything and look good doing it!

1 OWNER OFF LEASE FROM JEEP CANADA! NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN CARFAX! CLEAN TITLE!

130,000 KM

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

VIN 1C4HJXEG8KW668126

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 130,000 KM

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

