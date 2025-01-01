Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>1 OWNER / SOS Call Assist , Park Sense , Blind Spot Alert and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited include:<br> <br>SOS Call Assist<br>Park Sense<br>Blind Spot Alert<br>Garage Door Opener<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Touchscreen Display<br>Cruise Control<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 44743

2019 Jeep Wrangler

94,000 KM

Details Description Features

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4WD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Nav

Watch This Vehicle
12177985

2019 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4WD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
94,000KM
VIN 1C4HJXEG4KW638170

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 44743
  • Mileage 94,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

1 OWNER / SOS Call Assist , Park Sense , Blind Spot Alert and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited include:

SOS Call Assist
Park Sense
Blind Spot Alert
Garage Door Opener
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 44743

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Hill start assist

Additional Features

Park Assist
Aux input
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
BLIND SPOT ALERT
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Park Sense
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
12V Outlets
SOS Call Assist
Alpine Premium Audio System
Sky Power Soft Top Roof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2024 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD w/ Autopilot, Nav, Glass Roof for sale in Toronto, ON
2024 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD w/ Autopilot, Nav, Glass Roof 14,000 KM $57,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Audi Q3 Progressiv AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Audi Q3 Progressiv AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav 44,634 KM $32,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Accord Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Honda Accord Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam 75,494 KM $25,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Wrangler