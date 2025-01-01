$30,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara 4WD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Nav
2019 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara 4WD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$30,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
94,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4HJXEG4KW638170
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 44743
- Mileage 94,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
1 OWNER / SOS Call Assist , Park Sense , Blind Spot Alert and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited include:
SOS Call Assist
Park Sense
Blind Spot Alert
Garage Door Opener
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 44743
1 OWNER / SOS Call Assist , Park Sense , Blind Spot Alert and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited include:
SOS Call Assist
Park Sense
Blind Spot Alert
Garage Door Opener
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 44743
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Rearview Camera
Hill start assist
Additional Features
Park Assist
Aux input
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
BLIND SPOT ALERT
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Park Sense
Power Heated Side Mirrors
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
12V Outlets
SOS Call Assist
Alpine Premium Audio System
Sky Power Soft Top Roof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2024 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD w/ Autopilot, Nav, Glass Roof 14,000 KM $57,990 + tax & lic
2022 Audi Q3 Progressiv AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav 44,634 KM $32,990 + tax & lic
2020 Honda Accord Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam 75,494 KM $25,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$30,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2019 Jeep Wrangler