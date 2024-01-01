Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2019 Kia Forte

40,270 KM

Details Description Features

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Forte

LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel

2019 Kia Forte

LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
40,270KM
VIN 3KPF24AD9KE093527

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 40,270 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Heated Sideview Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Kia Forte