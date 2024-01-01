$19,490+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Forte
EX Premium w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
2019 Kia Forte
EX Premium w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
64,993KM
VIN 3KPF54AD1KE097899
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 32331
- Mileage 64,993 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Sideview Mirrors, Rear Climate Ventilation and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Kia Forte include:
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Sideview Mirrors
Rear Climate Ventilation
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Advanced Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32331
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
8-Way Power Driver Seat
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Dual-zone automatic climate control
60/40 split folding rear seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Additional Features
Heated Sideview Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Driver attention alert system
Smart cruise control
Blind Spot Detection System
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Wireless Phone Charger
Rear Climate Ventilation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
Leather Wrapped Steering & Shifter
AUX & USB Port
Advanced Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$19,490
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Kia Forte