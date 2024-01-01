Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Sideview Mirrors, Rear Climate Ventilation and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2019 Kia Forte include:<br> <br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>Heated Sideview Mirrors<br>Rear Climate Ventilation<br>Forward Collision Avoidance Assist<br>Advanced Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist<br>Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start<br>Rearview Camera<br>Bluetooth<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 32331

2019 Kia Forte

64,993 KM

Details Description Features

$19,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Kia Forte

EX Premium w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Forte

EX Premium w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11481506
  2. 11481506
  3. 11481506
  4. 11481506
  5. 11481506
  6. 11481506
  7. 11481506
  8. 11481506
  9. 11481506
  10. 11481506
  11. 11481506
  12. 11481506
  13. 11481506
  14. 11481506
  15. 11481506
  16. 11481506
  17. 11481506
  18. 11481506
  19. 11481506
  20. 11481506
  21. 11481506
  22. 11481506
  23. 11481506
  24. 11481506
  25. 11481506
  26. 11481506
  27. 11481506
  28. 11481506
  29. 11481506
  30. 11481506
  31. 11481506
  32. 11481506
  33. 11481506
  34. 11481506
  35. 11481506
  36. 11481506
  37. 11481506
  38. 11481506
  39. 11481506
  40. 11481506
  41. 11481506
  42. 11481506
  43. 11481506
  44. 11481506
  45. 11481506
  46. 11481506
  47. 11481506
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
64,993KM
VIN 3KPF54AD1KE097899

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 32331
  • Mileage 64,993 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Sideview Mirrors, Rear Climate Ventilation and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Kia Forte include:

Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Sideview Mirrors
Rear Climate Ventilation
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Advanced Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 32331

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats
8-Way Power Driver Seat

Exterior

Power Sunroof

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Dual-zone automatic climate control
60/40 split folding rear seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Additional Features

Heated Sideview Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Driver attention alert system
Smart cruise control
Blind Spot Detection System
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Wireless Phone Charger
Rear Climate Ventilation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Keyless Entry w/ Push Button Start
Leather Wrapped Steering & Shifter
AUX & USB Port
Advanced Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2019 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive Gran Coupe AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Power Sunroof, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 BMW 4 Series 430i xDrive Gran Coupe AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Power Sunroof, Nav 91,000 KM $26,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Forte EX Premium w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Kia Forte EX Premium w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C 50,000 KM $22,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mitsubishi RVR ES AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Mitsubishi RVR ES AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C 70,000 KM $21,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Forte