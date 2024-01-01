$18,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Forte
EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
50,000KM
VIN 3KPF54AD4KE111696
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 50,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Bluetooth, Rearview Camera, USB Port and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Kia Forte include:
Bluetooth
Rearview Camera
USB Port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Leather Wrapped Steering
A/C
Aux Input
Heated Steering Wheel
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 36330
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
A/C
Exterior
Heated Sideview Mirrors
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Additional Features
REAR AIR VENTS
Aux input
USB port
Leather Wrapped Steering
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Driver attention alert system
Blind Spot Detection System
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Wireless Phone Charger
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2019 Kia Forte