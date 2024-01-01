Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Bluetooth, Rearview Camera, USB Port and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2019 Kia Forte include:<br> <br>Bluetooth<br>Rearview Camera<br>USB Port<br>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls<br>Leather Wrapped Steering<br>A/C<br>Aux Input<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 36330

2019 Kia Forte

50,000 KM

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia Forte

EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam

2019 Kia Forte

EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
50,000KM
VIN 3KPF54AD4KE111696

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 50,000 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Bluetooth, Rearview Camera, USB Port and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Kia Forte include:

Bluetooth
Rearview Camera
USB Port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Leather Wrapped Steering
A/C
Aux Input
Heated Steering Wheel

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 36330

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Bluetooth

A/C

Heated Sideview Mirrors

Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

REAR AIR VENTS
Aux input
USB port
Leather Wrapped Steering
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Driver attention alert system
Blind Spot Detection System
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Wireless Phone Charger
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Kia Forte