$17,490+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Kia Forte
EX Premium w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
2019 Kia Forte
EX Premium w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
69,999KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3KPF54AD9KE097892
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 69,999 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Lane Assist , Rearview Camera , Power Moonroof and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Kia Forte include:
Lane Assist
Rearview Camera
Power Moonroof
Wireless Charging Pad
SOS Call Support
Touchscreen Display
Dual Zone A/C
USB Port
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec
Stock # 42997
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Lane Assist , Rearview Camera , Power Moonroof and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Kia Forte include:
Lane Assist
Rearview Camera
Power Moonroof
Wireless Charging Pad
SOS Call Support
Touchscreen Display
Dual Zone A/C
USB Port
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Quebec
Stock # 42997
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Blind Spot Assist
WIRELESS CHARGING PAD
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Safety
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Auto Headlights
Additional Features
Aux input
USB port
Lane Assist
12V outlet
Touchscreen Display
Power Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
SOS Call Support
Rear Vents
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Luxury w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera 38,052 KM $29,490 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra GLS w/ Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 100,000 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Forte EX+ w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Power Sunroof 94,500 KM $18,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$17,490
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2019 Kia Forte