2019 Kia Forte

48,507 KM

$20,490

+ tax & licensing
$20,490

+ taxes & licensing

647-559-3297

2019 Kia Forte

2019 Kia Forte

EX+ W/ CarPlay, Sunroof, Wireless Charging

2019 Kia Forte

EX+ W/ CarPlay, Sunroof, Wireless Charging

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,490

+ taxes & licensing

48,507KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9414052
  • Stock #: 16541
  • VIN: 3KPF54AD1KE006775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 16541
  • Mileage 48,507 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 01/20/2019 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $7844 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
60/40 split folding rear seats
Power Sunroof
Bluetooth
Rearview Camera
Rear cross traffic alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Heated Sideview Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Driver attention alert system
Blind Spot Detection System
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Wireless Phone Charger
Rear Climate Ventilation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Leather Wrapped Steering & Shifter
AUX & USB Port

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

