2019 Kia Optima

86,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,590

+ tax & licensing
$20,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Kia Optima

2019 Kia Optima

LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control

2019 Kia Optima

LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,590

+ taxes & licensing

86,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10045287
  • Stock #: 19046
  • VIN: 5XXGT4L30KG337899

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 86,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 05/07/2020 with an estimated $7642.64 of damage. On which a $7143 claim was made. Was involved in an accident on 01/11/2021 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Hill assist control

Interior

Cruise Control
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Comfort

A/C

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Lane Keep Assist
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Low Washer Fluid Indicator
8" Infotainment System

