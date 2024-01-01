$17,590+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Kia Rio
5-Door EX Tech w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Rearview Cam
2019 Kia Rio
5-Door EX Tech w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
74,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3KPA35AB1KE248342
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 74,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Automatic Headlights, Rearview Camera, Heated Side Mirrors and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Kia Rio 5-door include:
Automatic Headlights
Rearview Camera
Heated Side Mirrors
LED Positioning Lights
Smart Key
Autonomous Emergency Braking System
Navigation
Power Sunroof
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 35002
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Automatic Headlights, Rearview Camera, Heated Side Mirrors and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Kia Rio 5-door include:
Automatic Headlights
Rearview Camera
Heated Side Mirrors
LED Positioning Lights
Smart Key
Autonomous Emergency Braking System
Navigation
Power Sunroof
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 35002
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Seating
Leather Seats
Safety
Brake Assist
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Hill assist control
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
SMART KEY
Aux input
USB port
Heated Side Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Led Headlights
7" DISPLAY
LED positioning lights
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Autonomous Emergency Braking System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2024 Kia Telluride SX Limited AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Tri Zone A/C 10,300 KM $57,990 + tax & lic
2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV GS-L AWD w/ Captain's Chair Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Tri Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 10,258 KM $47,990 + tax & lic
2024 Honda HR-V Sport-B AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual Zone A/C 10,400 KM $33,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$17,590
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2019 Kia Rio