$14,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Kia Rio
5-Door LX+ MT w/ Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control
2019 Kia Rio
5-Door LX+ MT w/ Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
103,500KM
VIN 3KPA25AB4KE235538
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 103,500 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
1 OWNER / A/C, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Cruise Control and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Kia Rio 5-door include:
A/C
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Aux Input
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Front Seats
Electronic Stability Control
USB Port
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 36619
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Rearview Camera
Safety
Brake Assist
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Electronic Brake Distribution
Hill assist control
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
A/C
Additional Features
Aux input
USB port
12V outlet
HEATED MIRROR
Vehicle Stability Management
2019 Kia Rio