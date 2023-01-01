Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2019 Kia Sedona

129,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Kia Sedona

LX+ w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Sedona

LX+ w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 10662306
  2. 10662306
  3. 10662306
  4. 10662306
  5. 10662306
  6. 10662306
  7. 10662306
  8. 10662306
  9. 10662306
  10. 10662306
  11. 10662306
  12. 10662306
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
129,000KM
Used
VIN KNDMB5C12K6459768

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 129,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Homelink system
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start
Hill assist control

Additional Features

Aux input
DUAL POWER SLIDING DOORS
USB port
12V Power Outlets
Wireless Phone Charger
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Heated Sideview Mirrors
Blind Zone Driver Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C 113,818 KM $24,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Qashqai S w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Nissan Qashqai S w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C 46,000 KM $23,890 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline w/ Apple CarPlay & NAdrodi Auto, Cruise Control, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline w/ Apple CarPlay & NAdrodi Auto, Cruise Control, A/C 127,990 KM $22,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Two Guys Quality Cars

905-688-6244

Contact Seller
2016 MINI Cooper