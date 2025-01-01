Menu
2019 KIA SORENTO EX 

Special Financing Price: $14,500/ Cash Price: $16,500

Trades are Welcome. Financing for All Credit Types. Get pre-approved from the comfort of your home by submitting our Easy Online Finance Application: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance. Well match you with the right car and the right lender. Same Day Approval - Same Day Delivery. 

At Queen Auto Group, all our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather.<span> </span></span></span><span><span><strong>To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090.</strong></span></span><span><span><span> </span>Pick your Car, pick your Payment, Drive<span> </span></span><span>it,</span><span><span> </span>Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.</span></span><span> </span></p></div><div><p><span><span><strong>Price</strong></span></span><span><span><span> </span> Our special discounted price is based on financing only</span><span>. <span> </span></span><span>We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price. No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is<span> </span></span><span>accurate</span><span><span> </span>and up to date, we do not assume any responsibility for errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes on our listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates</span><span>. </span></span><span><strong><span>All vehicles can be Certified for an<span> </span></span><span>additional</span></strong><span><strong><span> </span>$895.</strong><span> </span>If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is<span> </span></span><span>deemed</span><span><span> </span>to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing not available to commercial, dealer, or export purchasers.</span></span><span> </span></p></div><div><p><span><span><strong>Financing<span> </span></strong> Need financing?<span> </span><strong>We offer rates as low as 6.49% with $0 Down and No Payments for up to 6 Months (</strong></span><strong><span>O.A.C</span><span>)<span> </span></span></strong><span><strong>.</strong></span><span><span> </span>We work with major banks and lenders to help you secure the best rate with flexible terms. Apply now:<span> </span></span></span><a href=https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.queenautogroupinc.ca%2Fforms%2Ffinance%3Ffbclid%3DIwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAYnJpZBExUkIzZkFQVEtwZzNKS2t6YgEeX-GJZkgmZR80kFxAs3Higg5dQrkTRETL3I_TJZFD7Nw09vDrHbNnwBOJRwY_aem_J0aarRLprK6Ncs9XW1ordw&h=AT3sDSp5FkIKqrvJnfQwU45UkLSgCXFk5uV3cKloVVSNmU-95ONQiagqJuoSVAzPiE_YJWPY47tpfV4l_cgDxU3xgvYU8k7niUbWclQcXIwVO80zTYhDf398sZKGfpXa9FVz&__tn__=-UK-R&c[0]=AT29EsHgFwHuTfMnxIg8h-xhL0Hu8ZaMMLxhxStES5fFKvqXKiJ9q3fsLwssLj68mDmBO4Q-xQDWUa_PfV8hJsTQemuwaYDFGaOL10A3N5wRYdrCndSY-836rLxRLddaiETJ5LC1hLqNvpAiwDoHiYTTn8svHgTlSwzd5lP8vFUGuuW6zH96NKjCTWFTaL8GgFom422YkP-WV51ukUgyed4xHw rel=noreferrer noopener><span><span>https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance</span></span></a><span> </span></p></div><div><p><span><span><strong>Trade-In</strong></span></span><span><span><span> </span> Have a trade-in? We offer<span> </span></span><span>top dollar</span><span><span> </span>for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal.</span></span><span> </span></p></div><div><p><span><span><strong>Queen Auto Group</strong></span></span><span><span><span> </span> One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality<span> </span></span><span>pre-owned</span><span><span> </span>vehicles. Located at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON M6A 1Z4. View our inventory: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/

Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm Saturday 10:30am to 5pm

2019 Kia Sorento

200,000 KM

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Kia Sorento

EX AWD

12739464

2019 Kia Sorento

EX AWD

Location

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
200,000KM
VIN 5XYPHDA52KG557904

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

2019 KIA SORENTO EX 

Special Financing Price: $14,500/ Cash Price: $16,500

 Trades are Welcome. Financing for All Credit Types. Get pre-approved from the comfort of your home by submitting our Easy Online Finance Application: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance. Well match you with the right car and the right lender. Same Day Approval - Same Day Delivery. 

At Queen Auto Group, all our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather. To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090. Pick your Car, pick your Payment, Drive it, Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust. 

Price  Our special discounted price is based on financing only.  We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price. No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is accurate and up to date, we do not assume any responsibility for errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes on our listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates. All vehicles can be Certified for an additional $895. If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing not available to commercial, dealer, or export purchasers. 

Financing  Need financing? We offer rates as low as 6.49% with $0 Down and No Payments for up to 6 Months (O.A.C) . We work with major banks and lenders to help you secure the best rate with flexible terms. Apply now: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance 

Trade-In  Have a trade-in? We offer top dollar for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal. 

Queen Auto Group  One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality pre-owned vehicles. Located at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON M6A 1Z4. View our inventory: https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/

Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm Saturday 10:30am to 5pm  

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
4-Way Power Driver Lumbar
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Instrument Panel Bin
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
10-Way Driver Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet

Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
71 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.510 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.3L DOHC GDI V6
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot

Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Tires: 235/60R18
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

GVWR: 2
Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front
Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Wheels: 18 Machined-Finish Alloy
550 KGS (5
622 LBS)
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 14-way power driver seat
driver seat memory and height-adjustable driver seat

Queen Auto Group

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4
416-740-8090

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Queen Auto Group

416-740-8090

2019 Kia Sorento