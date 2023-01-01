Menu
2019 Kia Soul

79,430 KM

Details

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2019 Kia Soul

2019 Kia Soul

EX+ w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Camera

2019 Kia Soul

EX+ w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Camera

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

79,430KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9808948
  • Stock #: 17742
  • VIN: KNDJP3A58K7635344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 79,430 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

SMART KEY SYSTEM
Heated Side Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB & AUX PORTS
60/40 Split Rear Seats
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter
7” Display

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

647-559-3297

