Menu
Account
Sign In
For more information or to book a Test Drive please call us at 416-239-1217 or email us at sales@sherwaynissan.com. Price + HST and Licensing

2019 Kia Stinger

104,174 KM

Details Description Features

$28,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Kia Stinger

20th Anniversary Edition WELL MAINTAINED ONE OWNER TRADE. CLEAN CARFAX!

Watch This Vehicle
12046684

2019 Kia Stinger

20th Anniversary Edition WELL MAINTAINED ONE OWNER TRADE. CLEAN CARFAX!

Location

Sherway Nissan

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

416-239-1217

Contact Seller

$28,488

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
104,174KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNAE55LC2K6064242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,174 KM

Vehicle Description

For more information or to book a Test Drive please call us at 416-239-1217 or email us at sales@sherwaynissan.com. Price + HST and Licensing

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherway Nissan

Used 2020 Nissan Sentra S Plus ONE OWNER TRADE. CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Nissan Sentra S Plus ONE OWNER TRADE. CLEAN CARFAX 58,408 KM $18,488 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Qashqai SL ONE OWNER TRADE. CERTIFIED PREOWNED! for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Nissan Qashqai SL ONE OWNER TRADE. CERTIFIED PREOWNED! 52,363 KM $22,488 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Rogue ONE OWNER TRADE. SPECIAL EDITION PKGE WITH ONLY 54311 KMS. NISSAN CERTIFIED PREOWNED! for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Nissan Rogue ONE OWNER TRADE. SPECIAL EDITION PKGE WITH ONLY 54311 KMS. NISSAN CERTIFIED PREOWNED! 54,311 KM $19,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Sherway Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherway Nissan

Sherway Nissan

Primary

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-239-XXXX

(click to show)

416-239-1217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,488

+ taxes & licensing

Sherway Nissan

416-239-1217

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Stinger