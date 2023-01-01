$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Lamborghini Urus
641HP, QCITURA INTERIOR, CARBON FIBRE INTERIOR PKG
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
- Listing ID: 10525986
- Stock #: PC9782
- VIN: ZPBCA1ZL4KLA05631
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 27,319 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 LAMBORGHINI URUS | 641 HP | 4.0L V8 TURBOCHARGED | 8 SPEED SHIFTABLE AUTOMATIC | 23" TAIGETE RIMS | SIDE GLASSES DOUBLE GLAZING | BLACK MATT EXHAUST TAILPIPES | Q CITURA INTERIOR ON LEATHER | CARBON FIBRE KICKPLATE | CARBON FIBRE INTERIOR PACKAGE | LOWER AREA EXTERIOR CARBON FIBRE PACKAGE | BANG AND OLUFSEN 3D SOUND SYSTEM | FULL ADAS PACK | HEADS UP DISPLAY | CANADIAN CAR | CLEAN CARFAX |
The 2019 Lamborghini Urus Base is a high-performance luxury SUV that defies expectations with its combination of aggressive styling, supercar-level power, and everyday practicality. As Lamborghini's first foray into the SUV segment, the Urus delivers the brand's iconic performance while catering to the demands of modern lifestyles.
Despite its performance-oriented nature, the Urus doesn't compromise on safety and comfort. It comes equipped with advanced driver assistance features such as adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and lane departure warning. The air suspension system allows for variable ride heights, enabling the Urus to adapt to different driving conditions and terrains.
In conclusion, the 2019 Lamborghini Urus Base is a remarkable fusion of power, style, and versatility. It stands as a testament to Lamborghini's ability to transcend traditional boundaries and create an SUV that encapsulates the essence of a supercar while catering to the demands of practicality and luxury. Whether it's tearing down the racetrack or cruising through the city, the Urus offers a driving experience that is nothing short of exhilarating.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
