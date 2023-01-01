2019 Land Rover Discovery

$35,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 8 , 1 1 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10178559

10178559 Stock #: PC9448

PC9448 VIN: SALCR2GX1KH780346

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Yulong White Metallic

Interior Colour Ebony with Cirrus Piping

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC9448

Mileage 68,112 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Roll Stability Control Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Cargo Area Light PERIMETER ALARM driver seat Ambient Lighting door pockets Air filtration Sunglasses holder Drive mode selector Passenger Seat Media / Nav / Comm Phone 2 Radio: AM/FM Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort HEATED Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Front fog lights Rear fog lights Puddle Lamps Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Additional Features Rear 3 LEATHER Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER POWER SUNSHADE side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist 12 trailer stability control Silver speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Solar-tinted glass Headlight cleaners Cornering brake control Touch screen display Jack Vehicle immobilizer range power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front Total speakers: 10 Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Regenerative braking system Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Spare wheel type: steel Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Headlights: HID/Xenon Parking sensors: front Upholstery: premium leather Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights Antenna type: mast Memorized settings: 3 driver Tow hooks: front Camera system: rearview Side mirrors: auto-dimming Floor material: carpet Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Front brake diameter: 13.7 Power windows: lockout button Window trim: black Taillights: LED Automatic hazard warning lights Crumple zones: front Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Interior accents: aluminum Assist handle: front Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Humidity/dewpoint sensors Courtesy lights: door Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Battery: maintenance-free Electronic parking brake: auto off Rear spoiler: roofline Impact sensor: door unlock Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Wheel spokes: 5 Rear brake diameter: 11.8 Fender lip moldings: black Rear bumper color: black Moonroof / Sunroof: panoramic Armrests: rear center with cupholders Storage: accessory hook Electronic messaging assistance: with read function Rear seat: sliding Shift knob trim: aluminum Grille color: black surround Infotainment: InControl Center console trim: aluminum Multi-function remote: panic alarm Foot pedal trim: alloy variable intermittent Turns lock-to-lock: 2.4 Dash trim: leatherette Door trim: leatherette Laminated glass: infrared-reflecting Upholstery accents: perforated Window defogger: rear Rocker panel color: black Watts: 190 Navigation system: memory card Infotainment screen size: 8 in. LAMP FAILURE Instrument cluster screen size: 5 in. Hill Descent Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Axle ratio: 4.54 Smart device app function: engine start iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off fuel cut-off height reclining lock operation maintenance status rear folding maintenance due wiper activated reverse gear tilt voice operated 12V front sensor-activated speed sensitive safety reverse with washer horn/light operation vehicle location 12V rear cargo tie-down anchors and hooks auto-locking Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Off-road driving assist: hill ascent Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate power operated Wheels: painted aluminum alloy

