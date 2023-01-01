Menu
2019 Land Rover Discovery

68,112 KM

Details Description Features

$35,800

+ tax & licensing
$35,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2019 Land Rover Discovery

2019 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE DYNAMIC , AWD, NAV, PANO, TERRAIN RESPONSE

2019 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE DYNAMIC , AWD, NAV, PANO, TERRAIN RESPONSE

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$35,800

+ taxes & licensing

68,112KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10178559
  • Stock #: PC9448
  • VIN: SALCR2GX1KH780346

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yulong White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony with Cirrus Piping
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9448
  • Mileage 68,112 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 LANDROVER DISCOVERY SPORT HSE DYNAMIC | AWD | 2.0 LITER TURBO I4 | 287 HORSEPOWER | DYNAMIC PACKAGE | ACTIVE DRIVE LINE | ADAPTIVE DYNAMICS | TERRAIN RESPONSE | ALL TERRAIN PROGRESS CONTROL | DRIVER TECH PACK | LANE KEEP ASSIST | LANE DEPART WARNING | BLIND SPOT MONITOR | FORWARD FACING CAMERA | HILL DESCENT CONTROL | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | KEYLESS ENTRY | AUTO DIMMING MIRRORS | XENON HEADLIGHTS | PERFORATED WINDSOR LEATHER | 12 WAY ELECTRIC MEMORY SEATS | REAR PARKING AID | REAR VIEW CAMERA | AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING | ENHANCED SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | BLUETOOTH | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







Sporty, progressive, spacious and functional. With its distinct profile, powerful and turbocharged engine producing 287HP, and Land Rover's famous All Wheel Drive system, the 2019 Discovery Sport has carved its place on the road as the SUV that truly has it all. This Discovery comes in a White Exterior color and a Black leather interior color with red accents.







Enjoy the Navigation System for on-road guidance. Your passengers will love the skyview from the huge Panoramic Sunroof. It has Heated Seats and Heated Steering Wheel, which are great for the cold Canadian winters. Connect your mobile device via Bluetooth for a hands free experience! This Discovery also has Parking Sensors, Back up camera, Blind spot assist, and many more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
PERIMETER ALARM
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
door pockets
Air filtration
Sunglasses holder
Drive mode selector
Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Phone
2
Radio: AM/FM

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Comfort

HEATED

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Puddle Lamps
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Additional Features

Rear
3
LEATHER
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
POWER SUNSHADE
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
12
trailer stability control
Silver
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Headlight cleaners
Cornering brake control
Touch screen display
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Total speakers: 10
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Antenna type: mast
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Tow hooks: front
Camera system: rearview
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Front brake diameter: 13.7
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Crumple zones: front
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Interior accents: aluminum
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Battery: maintenance-free
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Impact sensor: door unlock
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Wheel spokes: 5
Rear brake diameter: 11.8
Fender lip moldings: black
Rear bumper color: black
Moonroof / Sunroof: panoramic
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Storage: accessory hook
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Rear seat: sliding
Shift knob trim: aluminum
Grille color: black surround
Infotainment: InControl
Center console trim: aluminum
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Foot pedal trim: alloy
variable intermittent
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.4
Dash trim: leatherette
Door trim: leatherette
Laminated glass: infrared-reflecting
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Rocker panel color: black
Watts: 190
Navigation system: memory card
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
LAMP FAILURE
Instrument cluster screen size: 5 in.
Hill Descent
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Axle ratio: 4.54
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
fuel cut-off
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
rear folding
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
12V front
sensor-activated
speed sensitive
safety reverse
with washer
horn/light operation
vehicle location
12V rear
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
auto-locking
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Off-road driving assist: hill ascent
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
power operated
Wheels: painted aluminum alloy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

