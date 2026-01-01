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<p><strong>🔥 PRICE BELOW MARKET VALUE – ONLY $23,488 + HST & LICENSING | NO HIDDEN FEES | FULLY CERTIFIED 🔥</strong></p><p>Experience luxury, capability, and versatility in this stunning <strong>2019 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury 4WD</strong>, finished in a timeless <strong>Santorini Black exterior</strong> with a premium <strong>black leather interior accented by elegant white contrast stitching</strong>. This exceptionally well-maintained SUV comes with a <strong>Clean CARFAX</strong>, <strong>extensive dealer service history</strong>, and is being offered <strong>fully certified</strong> for your peace of mind.</p><p>Designed to comfortably accommodate the whole family, this Discovery features <strong>7-passenger seating</strong>, legendary Land Rover capability, and an impressive list of luxury features that rival vehicles costing thousands more.</p><p><strong>Key Features Include:</strong></p><p>✔ <strong>Heads-Up Display (HUD)</strong><br>✔ <strong>Heated & Cooled Front Seats</strong><br>✔ <strong>Heated Rear Seats</strong><br>✔ <strong>7-Passenger Seating</strong><br>✔ <strong>Meridian Premium Surround Sound System</strong><br>✔ <strong>Center Console Refrigerator/Cool Box</strong><br>✔ <strong>Premium Alloy Wheels</strong><br>✔ <strong>Navigation System</strong><br>✔ <strong>Panoramic Glass Roof</strong><br>✔ <strong>Power Folding Third Row Seating</strong><br>✔ <strong>360° Camera System</strong><br>✔ <strong>Keyless Entry & Push Button Start</strong><br>✔ <strong>Power Liftgate</strong><br>✔ <strong>Bluetooth Connectivity</strong><br>✔ <strong>Dual-Zone Climate Control</strong><br>✔ <strong>Terrain Response 4WD System</strong><br>✔ <strong>Lane Keep Assist & Driver Safety Features</strong></p><p>With <strong>175,542 km</strong>, this Discovery has been meticulously maintained and comes backed by a long history of dealer servicing. The sophisticated black-on-black color combination with white stitching gives the interior an upscale, modern appearance that truly stands out.</p><p>Whether youre looking for a luxurious family SUV, a comfortable highway cruiser, or a capable all-weather vehicle, this Discovery delivers on every level. Combining premium comfort, advanced technology, and legendary Land Rover capability, it offers tremendous value at this price point.</p><p><strong>💰 ONLY $23,488 + HST & Licensing</strong><br><strong>✅ Fully Certified</strong><br><strong>✅ Clean CARFAX</strong><br><strong>✅ No Hidden Fees</strong><br><strong>✅ Extensive Dealer Service Records</strong><br><strong>✅ Price Below Market Value</strong></p><p>📍 <strong>Select Auto Centre Ltd.</strong><br>6 Namco Road, Toronto, ON<br>📞 416-841-7058<br>📧 <a href=mailto:sales@selectautocentre.ca>sales@selectautocentre.ca</a></p><p>Dont miss this opportunity to own one of the most well-equipped Discovery HSE Luxury models available. Contact us today to schedule your test drive.</p>

2019 Land Rover Discovery

175,542 KM

Details Description Features

$23,488

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Land Rover Discovery

HSE LUXURY

Watch This Vehicle
14291099

2019 Land Rover Discovery

HSE LUXURY

Location

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5

416-841-7058

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,488

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
175,542KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SALRT2RV6KA085327

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 175,542 KM

Vehicle Description

🔥 PRICE BELOW MARKET VALUE – ONLY $23,488 + HST & LICENSING | NO HIDDEN FEES | FULLY CERTIFIED 🔥

Experience luxury, capability, and versatility in this stunning 2019 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury 4WD, finished in a timeless Santorini Black exterior with a premium black leather interior accented by elegant white contrast stitching. This exceptionally well-maintained SUV comes with a Clean CARFAX, extensive dealer service history, and is being offered fully certified for your peace of mind.

Designed to comfortably accommodate the whole family, this Discovery features 7-passenger seating, legendary Land Rover capability, and an impressive list of luxury features that rival vehicles costing thousands more.

Key Features Include:

✔ Heads-Up Display (HUD)
✔ Heated & Cooled Front Seats
✔ Heated Rear Seats
✔ 7-Passenger Seating
✔ Meridian Premium Surround Sound System
✔ Center Console Refrigerator/Cool Box
✔ Premium Alloy Wheels
✔ Navigation System
✔ Panoramic Glass Roof
✔ Power Folding Third Row Seating
✔ 360° Camera System
✔ Keyless Entry & Push Button Start
✔ Power Liftgate
✔ Bluetooth Connectivity
✔ Dual-Zone Climate Control
✔ Terrain Response 4WD System
✔ Lane Keep Assist & Driver Safety Features

With 175,542 km, this Discovery has been meticulously maintained and comes backed by a long history of dealer servicing. The sophisticated black-on-black color combination with white stitching gives the interior an upscale, modern appearance that truly stands out.

Whether you're looking for a luxurious family SUV, a comfortable highway cruiser, or a capable all-weather vehicle, this Discovery delivers on every level. Combining premium comfort, advanced technology, and legendary Land Rover capability, it offers tremendous value at this price point.

💰 ONLY $23,488 + HST & Licensing
✅ Fully Certified
✅ Clean CARFAX
✅ No Hidden Fees
✅ Extensive Dealer Service Records
✅ Price Below Market Value

📍 Select Auto Centre Ltd.
6 Namco Road, Toronto, ON
📞 416-841-7058
📧 sales@selectautocentre.ca

Don't miss this opportunity to own one of the most well-equipped Discovery HSE Luxury models available. Contact us today to schedule your test drive.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Suspension

Air Suspension

Powertrain

Supercharged
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Select Auto Centre Ltd.

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
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$23,488

+ taxes & licensing>

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

416-841-7058

2019 Land Rover Discovery