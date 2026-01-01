$23,488+ taxes & licensing
2019 Land Rover Discovery
HSE LUXURY
2019 Land Rover Discovery
HSE LUXURY
Location
Select Auto Centre Ltd.
6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
416-841-7058
Certified
$23,488
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 175,542 KM
Vehicle Description
🔥 PRICE BELOW MARKET VALUE – ONLY $23,488 + HST & LICENSING | NO HIDDEN FEES | FULLY CERTIFIED 🔥
Experience luxury, capability, and versatility in this stunning 2019 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury 4WD, finished in a timeless Santorini Black exterior with a premium black leather interior accented by elegant white contrast stitching. This exceptionally well-maintained SUV comes with a Clean CARFAX, extensive dealer service history, and is being offered fully certified for your peace of mind.
Designed to comfortably accommodate the whole family, this Discovery features 7-passenger seating, legendary Land Rover capability, and an impressive list of luxury features that rival vehicles costing thousands more.
Key Features Include:
✔ Heads-Up Display (HUD)
✔ Heated & Cooled Front Seats
✔ Heated Rear Seats
✔ 7-Passenger Seating
✔ Meridian Premium Surround Sound System
✔ Center Console Refrigerator/Cool Box
✔ Premium Alloy Wheels
✔ Navigation System
✔ Panoramic Glass Roof
✔ Power Folding Third Row Seating
✔ 360° Camera System
✔ Keyless Entry & Push Button Start
✔ Power Liftgate
✔ Bluetooth Connectivity
✔ Dual-Zone Climate Control
✔ Terrain Response 4WD System
✔ Lane Keep Assist & Driver Safety Features
With 175,542 km, this Discovery has been meticulously maintained and comes backed by a long history of dealer servicing. The sophisticated black-on-black color combination with white stitching gives the interior an upscale, modern appearance that truly stands out.
Whether you're looking for a luxurious family SUV, a comfortable highway cruiser, or a capable all-weather vehicle, this Discovery delivers on every level. Combining premium comfort, advanced technology, and legendary Land Rover capability, it offers tremendous value at this price point.
💰 ONLY $23,488 + HST & Licensing
✅ Fully Certified
✅ Clean CARFAX
✅ No Hidden Fees
✅ Extensive Dealer Service Records
✅ Price Below Market Value
📍 Select Auto Centre Ltd.
6 Namco Road, Toronto, ON
📞 416-841-7058
📧 sales@selectautocentre.ca
Don't miss this opportunity to own one of the most well-equipped Discovery HSE Luxury models available. Contact us today to schedule your test drive.
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