$48,491+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$48,491
+ taxes & licensing
Sherway Nissan
416-239-1217
2019 Land Rover Discovery
2019 Land Rover Discovery
Sport HSE ACCIDENT FREE TRADE WITH ONLY 41346 KMS
Location
Sherway Nissan
1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5
416-239-1217
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$48,491
+ taxes & licensing
41,346KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8429970
- Stock #: CON77
- VIN: SALCR2FX6KH805758
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # CON77
- Mileage 41,346 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Sherway Nissan
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Sherway Nissan
Primary
1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5