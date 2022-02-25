Menu
2019 Land Rover Discovery

41,346 KM

Details Features

$48,491

+ tax & licensing
Sherway Nissan

416-239-1217

Sport HSE ACCIDENT FREE TRADE WITH ONLY 41346 KMS

2019 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE ACCIDENT FREE TRADE WITH ONLY 41346 KMS

Location

Sherway Nissan

1350 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M8Z 1S5

416-239-1217

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: CON77
  • VIN: SALCR2FX6KH805758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Primary

