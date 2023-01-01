Menu
2019 Land Rover Range Rover

29,593 KM

Details Description Features

$78,800

+ tax & licensing
$78,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HST MHEV, MERIDIAN SOUND, NAV, CAM

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HST MHEV, MERIDIAN SOUND, NAV, CAM

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$78,800

+ taxes & licensing

29,593KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10067568
  • Stock #: PC9338
  • VIN: SALWS2SU3KA866975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fuji White
  • Interior Colour Ebony w/Ebony Headlining
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9338
  • Mileage 29,593 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT HST MHEV P400 | AWD | 395HP | BLACK OUT PACK | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACK UP CAMERA | 360 CAMERA | LANE KEEP ASSIST | HEATED FRONT SEATS | BLUETOOTH | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | ALCANTARA STEERING WHEEL | KEYLESS ENTRY AND START | POWER LIFTGATE | PADDLE SHIFTERS | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | CLEAN CARFAX







This 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HST is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and versatility, great for adventurous individuals and families. This Land Rover Range Rover follows Range Rover's refresh of their vehicle line up, the HST MHEV is now carrying an inline-6 engine with electric motor to boost the power. The combined performance now has the output of 395-horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque.







Although moving into new technologies, the SUV still carries Land Rover's capable 4WD system. With the Dynamic Terrain select mode you can choose between different road conditions so that the car can help you with moving ahead, whether you are in Sand, Mud or Snow.







This Range Rover Sport features a beautiful White exterior colour with Black Leather Interior trim, Alcantara Steering Wheel, Large Black Alloy Wheels, Red Brake Calipers and more. The Blackout package gives this car a great look with additional Black exterior trim.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Remote Engine Start
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Area Light
PERIMETER ALARM
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
door pockets
Air filtration
Sunglasses holder
Drive mode selector
Passenger Seat

Suspension

Air Suspension

Media / Nav / Comm

Phone
2
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Comfort

HEATED

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Puddle Lamps
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.73

Additional Features

Rear
Split
3
16
LEATHER
Ride Control
SURROUND SOUND
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
POWER SUNSHADE
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
one-touch open/close
trailer stability control
PERFORMANCE
Active suspension
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Headlight cleaners
Cornering brake control
Touch screen display
Jack
Vehicle immobilizer
Trailer Wiring
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console trim: leather
Door trim: leather
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Driver adjustable suspension: height
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Spare wheel type: alloy
Dash trim: leather
Door sill trim: aluminum
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Subwoofer: 1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
4WD selector: electronic
Locking differential: center
Tow hooks: front
Camera system: rearview
Rear seat: heated
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Crumple zones: front
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Front brake diameter: 15.0
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Painted brake calipers
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Rear brake diameter: 14.4
Battery: maintenance-free
Premium brand: Meridian
Watts: 825
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Impact sensor: door unlock
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse
Digital Sound Processing
Electric motor battery type: lithium ion
Rear seat folding: flat
Laminated glass: acoustic
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Wheel spokes: 5
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Mirror color: black
Headlights: LED
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Storage: accessory hook
Driver seat: cooled
Passenger seat: cooled
Shift knob trim: aluminum
Infotainment: InControl
Solar-tinted glass: front
Cross traffic alert: rear
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Total speakers: 18
Foot pedal trim: alloy
Lane deviation sensors
variable intermittent
Integrated
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Rocker panel color: body-color
Steering ratio: 17.7
Interior accents: veneer
LAMP FAILURE
Customizable instrument cluster
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Hill Descent
Pedestrian Detection
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment screen size: 10 in.
Power Panoramic
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
mast
rear folding
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
12V front
sensor-activated
auto high beam dimmer
speed sensitive
safety reverse
with washer
vehicle location
12V rear
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
auto-locking
remotely operated
infrared-reflecting
Traffic sign recognition: adaptive speed limiting
independently controlled
rear center with pass-thru
scuff plate
black surround
front pedestrian
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Off-road driving assist: hill ascent
Starter type: starter/belt alternator
EV battery capacity: 0.2 kWh
Mild hybrid system
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
power operated
Wi-Fi: hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

