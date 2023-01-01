$73,800+ tax & licensing
416-510-3333
2019 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport HST MHEV, MERIDIAN SOUND, NAV, CAM
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$73,800
- Listing ID: 10164606
- Stock #: PC9436
- VIN: SALWS2SU5KA864693
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,827 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT HST MHEV P400 | AWD | 395HP | BLACK OUT PACK | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BACK UP CAMERA | 360 CAMERA | LANE KEEP ASSIST | HEATED FRONT SEATS | BLUETOOTH | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | ALCANTARA STEERING WHEEL | KEYLESS ENTRY AND START | POWER LIFTGATE | PADDLE SHIFTERS | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | CLEAN CARFAX
This 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HST is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and versatility, great for adventurous individuals and families. This Land Rover Range Rover follows Range Rover's refresh of their vehicle line up, the HST MHEV is now carrying an inline-6 engine with electric motor to boost the power. The combined performance now has the output of 395-horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque.
Although moving into new technologies, the SUV still carries Land Rover's capable 4WD system. With the Dynamic Terrain select mode you can choose between different road conditions so that the car can help you with moving ahead, whether you are in Sand, Mud or Snow.
This Range Rover Sport features a beautiful exterior colour with Red Leather Interior trim, Alcantara Steering Wheel, Large Black Alloy Wheels, Red Brake Calipers and more. The Blackout package gives this car a great look with additional Black exterior trim.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
