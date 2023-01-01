$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Land Rover Range Rover
AUTOBIOGRAPHY,518HP,SUPERCHARGED,MERIDIAN,MASSAGE
2019 Land Rover Range Rover
AUTOBIOGRAPHY,518HP,SUPERCHARGED,MERIDIAN,MASSAGE
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yulong White Metallic
- Interior Colour Almond w/Ivory Headlining and Espresso/Almond IP
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC10000
- Mileage 45,927 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER AUTOBIOGRAPHY | AWD | 518 HP | 5.0L SUPERCHARGED V8 | MASSAGE FRONT SEATS | 4 ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS | POWER ADJUSTABLE HEATED REAR SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEAD UP DISPLAY | CRUISE CONTROL | MERIDIAN PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | PANORAMIC ROOF | 360 CAMERA | BROWN LEATHER INTERIOR | WOODEN TRIM PIECES | DYNAMIC STABILITY CONTROL | PUSH TO START | KEYLESS | LANE DEPARTURE WARNING | FRONT AND REAR PARKING AID | NAVIGATION | VOICE CONTROL | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
Introducing the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography, a true masterpiece of British engineering and luxury. This exquisite SUV is powered by a mighty 5.0L Supercharged V8 engine, which delivers an impressive 518 horsepower and 461 foot-pounds of torque. This vehicle is designed to provide the ultimate driving experience, with a smooth ride and powerful performance that will leave you breathless.
The exterior of the Range Rover Autobiography is finished in a stunning Yulong White Metallic, which perfectly complements its sleek and sophisticated design. The front grille is adorned with the iconic Land Rover emblem, while the LED headlights provide excellent visibility in any condition. The 22-inch alloy wheels complete the look, offering both style and performance.
Moving inside, you'll find a luxurious Brown interior that is both spacious and comfortable. The front seats are heated and ventilated, with 14-way power adjustment and massage functionality, while the rear seats offer ample legroom and recline for maximum comfort. The interior is finished in high-quality leather and wood, with elegant touches such as ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof adding to the overall sense of luxury.
The Range Rover Autobiography comes equipped with a range of factory default features that are sure to impress even the most discerning driver. These include a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 19-speaker Meridian sound system, a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and blind-spot monitoring. Additionally, this vehicle features Land Rover's Terrain Response system, which allows you to select from various driving modes to optimize performance in different conditions.In summary, the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography is a true masterpiece of luxury SUV engineering. With its powerful engine, stunning design, and impressive array of features, this vehicle is sure to turn heads wherever you go. So why wait? Come and experience the ultimate in luxury driving today!
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your p
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Suspension
Convenience
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Platinum Cars Inc.
Platinum Cars Inc.
Call Dealer
416-510-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333