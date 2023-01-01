Menu
Account
Sign In
2019 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER AUTOBIOGRAPHY | AWD | 518 HP | 5.0L SUPERCHARGED V8 | MASSAGE FRONT SEATS | 4 ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS | POWER ADJUSTABLE HEATED REAR SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEAD UP DISPLAY | CRUISE CONTROL | MERIDIAN PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | PANORAMIC ROOF | 360 CAMERA | BROWN LEATHER INTERIOR | WOODEN TRIM PIECES | DYNAMIC STABILITY CONTROL | PUSH TO START | KEYLESS | LANE DEPARTURE WARNING | FRONT AND REAR PARKING AID | NAVIGATION | VOICE CONTROL | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX Introducing the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography, a true masterpiece of British engineering and luxury. This exquisite SUV is powered by a mighty 5.0L Supercharged V8 engine, which delivers an impressive 518 horsepower and 461 foot-pounds of torque. This vehicle is designed to provide the ultimate driving experience, with a smooth ride and powerful performance that will leave you breathless. The exterior of the Range Rover Autobiography is finished in a stunning Yulong White Metallic, which perfectly complements its sleek and sophisticated design. The front grille is adorned with the iconic Land Rover emblem, while the LED headlights provide excellent visibility in any condition. The 22-inch alloy wheels complete the look, offering both style and performance. Moving inside, youll find a luxurious Brown interior that is both spacious and comfortable. The front seats are heated and ventilated, with 14-way power adjustment and massage functionality, while the rear seats offer ample legroom and recline for maximum comfort. The interior is finished in high-quality leather and wood, with elegant touches such as ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof adding to the overall sense of luxury. The Range Rover Autobiography comes equipped with a range of factory default features that are sure to impress even the most discerning driver. These include a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 19-speaker Meridian sound system, a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and blind-spot monitoring. Additionally, this vehicle features Land Rovers Terrain Response system, which allows you to select from various driving modes to optimize performance in different conditions.In summary, the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography is a true masterpiece of luxury SUV engineering. With its powerful engine, stunning design, and impressive array of features, this vehicle is sure to turn heads wherever you go. So why wait? Come and experience the ultimate in luxury driving today! WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT. Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the worlds most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your p

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

45,927 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

AUTOBIOGRAPHY,518HP,SUPERCHARGED,MERIDIAN,MASSAGE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

AUTOBIOGRAPHY,518HP,SUPERCHARGED,MERIDIAN,MASSAGE

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 10751396
  2. 10751396
  3. 10751396
  4. 10751396
  5. 10751396
  6. 10751396
  7. 10751396
  8. 10751396
  9. 10751396
  10. 10751396
  11. 10751396
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
45,927KM
Used
VIN SALGV2RE1KA529571

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yulong White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Almond w/Ivory Headlining and Espresso/Almond IP
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC10000
  • Mileage 45,927 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER AUTOBIOGRAPHY | AWD | 518 HP | 5.0L SUPERCHARGED V8 | MASSAGE FRONT SEATS | 4 ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS | POWER ADJUSTABLE HEATED REAR SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | HEAD UP DISPLAY | CRUISE CONTROL | MERIDIAN PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | PANORAMIC ROOF | 360 CAMERA | BROWN LEATHER INTERIOR | WOODEN TRIM PIECES | DYNAMIC STABILITY CONTROL | PUSH TO START | KEYLESS | LANE DEPARTURE WARNING | FRONT AND REAR PARKING AID | NAVIGATION | VOICE CONTROL | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







Introducing the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography, a true masterpiece of British engineering and luxury. This exquisite SUV is powered by a mighty 5.0L Supercharged V8 engine, which delivers an impressive 518 horsepower and 461 foot-pounds of torque. This vehicle is designed to provide the ultimate driving experience, with a smooth ride and powerful performance that will leave you breathless.







The exterior of the Range Rover Autobiography is finished in a stunning Yulong White Metallic, which perfectly complements its sleek and sophisticated design. The front grille is adorned with the iconic Land Rover emblem, while the LED headlights provide excellent visibility in any condition. The 22-inch alloy wheels complete the look, offering both style and performance.







Moving inside, you'll find a luxurious Brown interior that is both spacious and comfortable. The front seats are heated and ventilated, with 14-way power adjustment and massage functionality, while the rear seats offer ample legroom and recline for maximum comfort. The interior is finished in high-quality leather and wood, with elegant touches such as ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof adding to the overall sense of luxury.







The Range Rover Autobiography comes equipped with a range of factory default features that are sure to impress even the most discerning driver. These include a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 19-speaker Meridian sound system, a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and blind-spot monitoring. Additionally, this vehicle features Land Rover's Terrain Response system, which allows you to select from various driving modes to optimize performance in different conditions.In summary, the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography is a true masterpiece of luxury SUV engineering. With its powerful engine, stunning design, and impressive array of features, this vehicle is sure to turn heads wherever you go. So why wait? Come and experience the ultimate in luxury driving today!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your p

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Roll Stability Control
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Drive mode selector

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Axle ratio: 3.31

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Exterior

Heated Windshield
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Additional Features

SURROUND SOUND
digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
trailer stability control
Active suspension
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Headlight cleaners
Cornering brake control
Trailer Wiring
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front shock type: gas
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Spare wheel type: steel
Rear air conditioning zones: dual
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Door sill trim: aluminum
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Subwoofer: 1
Rear seat: heated
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Heated windshield wiper rests
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Side door type: soft close
Spare tire size: full-size
Front brake diameter: 15.0
Daytime running lights: LED
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Rear brake diameter: 14.4
Battery: maintenance-free
Skid plate(s): front
Premium brand: Meridian
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Cargo cover: hard
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Digital Sound Processing
4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
Laminated glass: acoustic
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.0
Shift knob trim: aluminum
Infotainment: InControl
Solar-tinted glass: front
Cross traffic alert: rear
Battery rating: 800 CCA
Camera system: surround view
Lane deviation sensors
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Trailer Backup Assist
Rocker panel color: black
Watts: 1700
Upholstery: semi-aniline leather
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment screen size: 10 in.
Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic
Active parking system: semi-automatic
Traffic sign recognition: adaptive speed limiting
Total speakers: 28
Navigation data: real time traffic
Exhaust tip color: stainless steel
Headliner trim: faux suede
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Side mirrors: auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Steering wheel trim: leather / wood
Parking sensors: front / rear
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Tow hooks: front / rear
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control / independently controlled
Rear seat folding: flat / split
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear
Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / passenger seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps
Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru / rear center with cupholders
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Exhaust: dual tip / integrated
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto high beam dimmer / auto on/off / wiper activated
Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian
Navigation system: hard drive / touch screen display / voice operated
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power panoramic / power sunshade / remotely operated / tilt/slide
Front headrests: power adjustable / 2
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / pedestrian detection / visual warning
Driver adjustable suspension: height / ride control
Dash trim: leather / wood
Storage: accessory hook / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder
Locking differential: center / rear
Impact sensor: door unlock / fuel cut-off
Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Off-road driving assist: hill ascent / hill descent
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse / variable intermittent / with washer
Center console trim: alloy / leather / wood
Door trim: alloy / leather / wood
Grille color: black surround / silver
Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated / sensor-activated / split liftgate
Smart device app function: horn/light operation / lock operation / vehicle location
Driver seat: cooled / heated / massaging
Passenger seat: cooled / heated / massaging
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 24
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 24
Rear seat power adjustments: lumbar / reclining

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

Used 2021 Porsche Panamera 4S,AWD,443HP,PREMIUM,CHRONO PKG,BOSE AUDIO,PANO for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Porsche Panamera 4S,AWD,443HP,PREMIUM,CHRONO PKG,BOSE AUDIO,PANO 18,219 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HST MHEV,BLACK PACKAGE,ALCANTARA,MERIDIAN,CAM for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HST MHEV,BLACK PACKAGE,ALCANTARA,MERIDIAN,CAM 96,158 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 BMW M4 CS,454HP,RWD,M DRIVER PKG,ALCANTARA,HUD,NAVI,CAM for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 BMW M4 CS,454HP,RWD,M DRIVER PKG,ALCANTARA,HUD,NAVI,CAM 882 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2019 Land Rover Range Rover