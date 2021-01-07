2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Clock Remote Engine Start External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Phone Compass Suspension Air Suspension Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lights Rear fog lights Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Comfort HEATED Cargo Area Light Ambient Lighting Air filtration Windows Rear Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear Split 3 sun visors 2 16 LEATHER Ride Control Retained Accessory Power STEERING WHEEL Trunk release PERIMETER ALARM Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver low oil pressure Front stabilizer bar digital odometer Energy absorbing steering column low fuel level POWER SUNSHADE driver seat side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Puddle Lamps Braking Assist Roll Stability Control trailer stability control PERFORMANCE door pockets Sunglasses holder Push-Button Start integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Headlight cleaners Cornering brake control HD Radio Touch screen display Jack Radio: AM/FM Trailer Wiring range power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Cargo cover: retractable One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Driver adjustable suspension: height Front spring type: pneumatic Rear spring type: pneumatic Self leveling suspension Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Easy entry: power steering wheel Parking sensors: front Upholstery: premium leather Front struts Suspension control: electronic Spare wheel type: alloy Door sill trim: aluminum Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights Subwoofer: 1 Memorized settings: 3 driver 4WD selector: electronic Locking differential: center Tow hooks: front Camera system: rearview Side mirrors: auto-dimming Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Front brake diameter: 13.7 Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Automatic hazard warning lights Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Navigation system: hard drive Total speakers: 12 Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Interior accents: aluminum Assist handle: front Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Humidity/dewpoint sensors Courtesy lights: door Drive mode selector Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Wifi: hotspot Battery: maintenance-free Premium brand: Meridian Electronic parking brake: auto off Rear spoiler: roofline Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Impact sensor: door unlock Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse Digital Sound Processing Watts: 380 Rear seat folding: flat Laminated glass: acoustic Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Wheel spokes: 5 Headlights: LED Axle ratio: 3.21 Moonroof / Sunroof: panoramic Armrests: rear center with cupholders Storage: accessory hook Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist Shift knob trim: aluminum Infotainment: InControl Solar-tinted glass: front Cross traffic alert: rear Rear brake diameter: 12.8 Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7 Center console trim: aluminum Dash trim: aluminum Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Lane deviation sensors variable intermittent Integrated Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration Upholstery accents: perforated Window defogger: rear Rocker panel color: black Steering ratio: 17.7 Passenger Seat LAMP FAILURE Customizable instrument cluster Smart device app function: horn/light operation Pedestrian Detection chrome surround Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in. Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Infotainment screen size: 10 in. Automatic emergency braking: front iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation mast rear folding maintenance due wiper activated reverse gear tilt voice operated 12V front sensor-activated speed sensitive safety reverse with washer vehicle location 12V rear cargo tie-down anchors and hooks auto-locking infrared-reflecting Traffic sign recognition: adaptive speed limiting rear center with pass-thru scuff plate front pedestrian Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Navigation data: real time traffic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.