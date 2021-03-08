Menu
2019 Land Rover Range Rover

2,089 KM

Details Description Features

$147,800

+ tax & licensing
$147,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport SVR, 5.0L V8, 575HP, SUPERCHARGED, NAV, HEATED

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport SVR, 5.0L V8, 575HP, SUPERCHARGED, NAV, HEATED

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$147,800

+ taxes & licensing

2,089KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6694919
  • Stock #: PC6610
  • VIN: SALWZ2SE3KA821250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6610
  • Mileage 2,089 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT | SVR | 575HP | AWD | 5.0L V8 | SUPERCHARGED | MATTE GREY | CARBON INTERIOR | CARBON PAINTED HOOD | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC ROOF | 360 CAMERA | HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | ACTIVE EXHAUST | 21 INCH WHEELS | HEADS UP DISPLAY | DUAL LCD DISPLAY | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | LANE KEEP ASSIST | PARKING ASSIST | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH BUTTON START | PADDLE SHIFTERS | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







Designed and Engineered by Special Vehicle Operations at Land Rover, the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR is the pinnacle of style, comfort, and versatility, great for adventurous individuals and families. Part SUV, part Supercar this car will bring smile every time you step into it. SVR Package adds a more powerful Supercharged V8 engine (575HP), taking you from 0-100km/h in just 4.3 seconds and up to a top speed of 162 mph. In addition, you'll receive exterior body upgrades for a more aggressive look, Sports Bucket Seats, Sport Exhaust, big Brembo brakes. Grey exterior, White w/Black accents interior, 22" wheels is an amazing combo. This Range Rover comes in Black Exterior colour with Blacked out Trim pieces and Red and Black Leather Interior that is accented with Carbon Fiber Trim pieces. This SVR also has only 2089 km on the dash so it is very low milage vehicle.







Its voice-command Navigation system, 360 Camera provides you with guidance on the road. This Range Rover SVR features incredible Drivers Assistances options including Heads up display, LCD dash, Blind-Spot Monitoring, Reverse Traffic Detection, Lane Departure Warning. You and your family will love the huge Panoramic Sunroof and the Premium Meridian Surround Sound system.







Winter will be a breeze with included options like Heated Front and Rear Seats (power adjustable and memory), heated steering wheel, and heated windshield. Other convenient features include Keyless Start, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, Cooler, Paddle Shifters, Power Folding Mirrors, HomeLink, and a power tailgate. For families it offers best-in-class safety features like front, side curtain, rear head/body airbags, traction and stability control, ABS, and a security system. Off-road technology features include: All Terrain Progress Control, Low Traction Launch, Gradient Release Control, Terrain Response, Hill Descent Control.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
Compass
Air Suspension
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Rear Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
Split
3
sun visors
2
16
LEATHER
Ride Control
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
SURROUND SOUND
Trunk release
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
PERFORMANCE EXHAUST
low oil pressure
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
POWER SUNSHADE
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Puddle Lamps
Braking Assist
Roll Stability Control
one-touch open/close
trailer stability control
PERFORMANCE
Active suspension
door pockets
Sunglasses holder
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Headlight cleaners
Cornering brake control
HD Radio
Touch screen display
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
Trailer Wiring
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Door trim: leather
Floor mats: front
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Driver adjustable suspension: height
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Spare wheel type: alloy
Door sill trim: aluminum
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Subwoofer: 1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Locking differential: center
Tow hooks: front
Rear seat: heated
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Wheels: polished alloy
Front brake diameter: 15.0
Interior accents: aluminum
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Painted brake calipers
Courtesy lights: door
Drive mode selector
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Wifi: hotspot
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Rear brake diameter: 14.4
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Premium brand: Meridian
Watts: 825
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Impact sensor: door unlock
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse
Digital Sound Processing
Floor mat material: premium carpet
4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
Rear seat folding: flat
Laminated glass: acoustic
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Wheel spokes: 5
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Mirror color: black
Headlights: LED
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Storage: accessory hook
Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist
Shift knob trim: aluminum
Infotainment: InControl
Solar-tinted glass: front
Cross traffic alert: rear
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7
Center console trim: aluminum
Dash trim: aluminum
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Total speakers: 18
Foot pedal trim: alloy
Axle ratio: 3.31
Camera system: surround view
Lane deviation sensors
variable intermittent
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Window defogger: rear
Rocker panel color: body-color
Steering ratio: 17.7
Exhaust: integrated
Passenger Seat
LAMP FAILURE
Customizable instrument cluster
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Hill Descent
Pedestrian Detection
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment screen size: 10 in.
Power Panoramic
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
mast
rear folding
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
12V front
sensor-activated
auto high beam dimmer
speed sensitive
safety reverse
with washer
vehicle location
12V rear
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
auto-locking
remotely operated
infrared-reflecting
Traffic sign recognition: adaptive speed limiting
independently controlled
scuff plate
black surround
front pedestrian
quad tip
GROUND EFFECTS/LOWER SPOILERS
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Off-road driving assist: hill ascent

