2019 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT | SVR | 575HP | AWD | 5.0L V8 | SUPERCHARGED | MATTE GREY | CARBON INTERIOR | CARBON PAINTED HOOD | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC ROOF | 360 CAMERA | HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | ACTIVE EXHAUST | 21 INCH WHEELS | HEADS UP DISPLAY | DUAL LCD DISPLAY | BLIND SPOT MONITORING | LANE KEEP ASSIST | PARKING ASSIST | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH BUTTON START | PADDLE SHIFTERS | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
Designed and Engineered by Special Vehicle Operations at Land Rover, the 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR is the pinnacle of style, comfort, and versatility, great for adventurous individuals and families. Part SUV, part Supercar this car will bring smile every time you step into it. SVR Package adds a more powerful Supercharged V8 engine (575HP), taking you from 0-100km/h in just 4.3 seconds and up to a top speed of 162 mph. In addition, you'll receive exterior body upgrades for a more aggressive look, Sports Bucket Seats, Sport Exhaust, big Brembo brakes. Grey exterior, White w/Black accents interior, 22" wheels is an amazing combo. This Range Rover comes in Black Exterior colour with Blacked out Trim pieces and Red and Black Leather Interior that is accented with Carbon Fiber Trim pieces. This SVR also has only 2089 km on the dash so it is very low milage vehicle.
Its voice-command Navigation system, 360 Camera provides you with guidance on the road. This Range Rover SVR features incredible Drivers Assistances options including Heads up display, LCD dash, Blind-Spot Monitoring, Reverse Traffic Detection, Lane Departure Warning. You and your family will love the huge Panoramic Sunroof and the Premium Meridian Surround Sound system.
Winter will be a breeze with included options like Heated Front and Rear Seats (power adjustable and memory), heated steering wheel, and heated windshield. Other convenient features include Keyless Start, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, Cooler, Paddle Shifters, Power Folding Mirrors, HomeLink, and a power tailgate. For families it offers best-in-class safety features like front, side curtain, rear head/body airbags, traction and stability control, ABS, and a security system. Off-road technology features include: All Terrain Progress Control, Low Traction Launch, Gradient Release Control, Terrain Response, Hill Descent Control.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership
