$84,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2019 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport HSE Td6, DIESEL, AWD, BLACK EXTERIOR PKG, HUD, NAV
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$84,800
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8145778
- Stock #: PC7808
- VIN: SALWR2RKXKA876015
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC7808
- Mileage 47,572 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT HSE TD6 | 3.0 LITER TURBO V6 | DIESEL | 254 HP | AWD | BLACK EXTERIOR PACKAGE | DYNAMIC STABILTIY CONTROL | HILL DESCENT CONTROL | ELECTRONIC AIR SUSPENSIONS | BLIND SPOT MONITOR | DRIVER CONDITION MONITOR | HEADS UP DISPLAY | CLEAR EXIT MONITOR | REAR TRAFFIC ALERT | TRAFFIC SIGN RECOGNITION | ADAPTIVE SPEED LIMITER | EMERGENCY BRAKE ASSIST | LANDE DEPARTURE WARNING | AUTO DIMMING MIRRORS | PUSH TO START | VOICE CONTROL | RAIN SENSING WINDSHIELD | FRONT FOG LIGHTS | 16 WAY HEATED FRONT SEATS | AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHT | WINDSOR LEATHER | KEYLESS ENTRY | PANORAMIC ROOF | 22" ALLOY WHEELS | 13 SPEAKER MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | 360 CAM | NAVIGATION PRO | SIRIUS XM | 4G WIFI | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
This 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport TD6 is the perfect blend of style, comfort, and versatility; it is perfect for adventurous individuals and families. The vehicle features a 3.0 Turbo-charged Diesel V6, mated to a world-renowned 4WD system, and a Smooth Automatic Transmission. This Range Rover comes in an Elegant Black Exterior Color, with Black interior color and Large 22'' Alloy Wheels To give this British SUV an aggressive look.
The 2018 Range Rover features the new Digital Climate Center Console and Digital Dashboard. It is equipped with Voice-Command Navigation System, Blindspot Assist, Reverse Camera and Parking Sensors. Ride-Height Adjustable Suspension allow you to command the road. You and your passengers will absolutely love the Panoramic Sunroof, providing a skyview to enjoy all four seasons. Other convenient features include the Heated Front and Rear Seats, Ventilated Front Seats, 4-Zone Climate Control, Power Seats, Fully Digital Instrument Cluster, Dynamic Terrain Control, Power Trunk, the Heated Windshield, and much more!
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.