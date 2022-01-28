$134,800+ tax & licensing
416-510-3333
2019 Land Rover Range Rover
Supercharged LWB, 518HP, MASSAGE, PANO, NAVI
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$134,800
- Listing ID: 8254242
- Stock #: PC7864
- VIN: SALGS5RE0KA517244
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 31,001 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SUPERCHARGED LWB | 5.0 LITER V8 | 518 HP | TERRAIN RESPONSE | NAVIGATION | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | SLIDING PANORAMIC SUNROOF | QUILTED PERFORATED SEMI-ANILINE LEATHER SEATS | 24-WAY HEATED AND COOLED SEATS | MASSAGE SEATS | AMBIENT LIGHTING | FRONT CONSOLE COOLER | REAR SEAT REFRIGERATOR | KEYLESS ENTRY | POWER REAR DOORS | GESTURE TAILGATE | ALL TERRAIN PROGRESS CONTROL | DYNAMIC RESPONSE | DRIVE PRO PACKAGE | PARK PRO PACKAGE | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL WITH STOP&GO | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
Experience absolute luxury in this 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography LWB. A perfect blend of style, comfort, and versatility, it is an amazing fit for adventurous individuals, executives, and families. The vehicle features a powerful supercharged V8 engine producing 518HP, mated to a world-renowned 4WD system, and Smooth Automatic Transmission. Its sleek Black Exterior paint creates a luxurious stance while the Quilted Perforated Leather interior is sumptuous and comforting.
The 2019 Autobiography LWB comes standard with Heated Front and Rear Seats, a Sliding Panoramic Sunroof, Vented Front Seats, Massage Seats, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, remote engine start, wifi hotspot, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and many more. Seven Terrain Modes are available which are Dynamic, Eco, Grass/Gravel/Snow, Mud, Sand, Rock Crawl and Comfort.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
