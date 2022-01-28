Menu
2019 Land Rover Range Rover

31,001 KM

Details Description Features

$134,800

+ tax & licensing
$134,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Supercharged LWB, 518HP, MASSAGE, PANO, NAVI

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Supercharged LWB, 518HP, MASSAGE, PANO, NAVI

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$134,800

+ taxes & licensing

31,001KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8254242
  Stock #: PC7864
  VIN: SALGS5RE0KA517244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # PC7864
  Mileage 31,001 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SUPERCHARGED LWB | 5.0 LITER V8 | 518 HP | TERRAIN RESPONSE | NAVIGATION | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | SLIDING PANORAMIC SUNROOF | QUILTED PERFORATED SEMI-ANILINE LEATHER SEATS | 24-WAY HEATED AND COOLED SEATS | MASSAGE SEATS | AMBIENT LIGHTING | FRONT CONSOLE COOLER | REAR SEAT REFRIGERATOR | KEYLESS ENTRY | POWER REAR DOORS | GESTURE TAILGATE | ALL TERRAIN PROGRESS CONTROL | DYNAMIC RESPONSE | DRIVE PRO PACKAGE | PARK PRO PACKAGE | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL WITH STOP&GO | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







Experience absolute luxury in this 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography LWB. A perfect blend of style, comfort, and versatility, it is an amazing fit for adventurous individuals, executives, and families. The vehicle features a powerful supercharged V8 engine producing 518HP, mated to a world-renowned 4WD system, and Smooth Automatic Transmission. Its sleek Black Exterior paint creates a luxurious stance while the Quilted Perforated Leather interior is sumptuous and comforting.







The 2019 Autobiography LWB comes standard with Heated Front and Rear Seats, a Sliding Panoramic Sunroof, Vented Front Seats, Massage Seats, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, remote engine start, wifi hotspot, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and many more. Seven Terrain Modes are available which are Dynamic, Eco, Grass/Gravel/Snow, Mud, Sand, Rock Crawl and Comfort.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Sunglasses holder
Drive mode selector
Passenger Seat
Air Suspension
Phone
HD Radio
Clock
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Heated Windshield
Rear Privacy Glass
Rear fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
HEATED
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Rear
Split
3
Wood
20
2
LEATHER
Ride Control
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
POWER SUNSHADE
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Puddle Lamps
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
one-touch open/close
trailer stability control
Active suspension
door pockets
Silver
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Headlight cleaners
Cornering brake control
Touch screen display
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
Trailer Wiring
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Driver adjustable suspension: height
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Center console trim: alloy
Door trim: alloy
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Spare wheel type: alloy
Dash trim: leather
Door sill trim: aluminum
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Subwoofer: 1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Locking differential: center
Tow hooks: front
Camera system: rearview
Rear seat: heated
Side mirrors: auto-dimming
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Navigation system: hard drive
Heated windshield wiper rests
Total speakers: 12
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Side door type: soft close
Front brake diameter: 15.0
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Wifi: hotspot
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Rear brake diameter: 14.4
Battery: maintenance-free
Premium brand: Meridian
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Cargo cover: hard
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Impact sensor: door unlock
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse
Digital Sound Processing
Watts: 380
4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
Rear seat folding: flat
Laminated glass: acoustic
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.0
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Headlights: LED
Storage: accessory hook
Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist
Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru
Sunshade: power side window
Shift knob trim: aluminum
Grille color: black surround
Infotainment: InControl
Solar-tinted glass: front
Cross traffic alert: rear
Battery rating: 800 CCA
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Axle ratio: 3.31
Lane deviation sensors
variable intermittent
Integrated
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Rocker panel color: black
LAMP FAILURE
Customizable instrument cluster
Smart device app function: horn/light operation
Pedestrian Detection
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment screen size: 10 in.
Rear seat power adjustments: reclining
Power Panoramic
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
mast
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
12V front
sensor-activated
speed sensitive
safety reverse
with washer
vehicle location
rear center with cupholders
12V rear
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
auto-locking
remotely operated
Traffic sign recognition: adaptive speed limiting
illuminated scuff plate
independently controlled
split liftgate
front pedestrian
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

