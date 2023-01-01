Menu
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

90,999 KM

Details Description

$46,321

+ tax & licensing
$46,321

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

D180 R-DYNAMIC SE, AWD, MERIDIAN, SUNROOF, NAVI

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

D180 R-DYNAMIC SE, AWD, MERIDIAN, SUNROOF, NAVI

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$46,321

+ taxes & licensing

90,999KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10623207
  • Stock #: PC9876
  • VIN: SALYL2EN4KA205059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9876
  • Mileage 90,999 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER VELAR R-DYNAMIC SE | 2.0L TURBOCHARGED DIESEL | AWD | NAVIGATION | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | HEATED MIRRORS | PIANO BLACK INTERIOR METALS | PARK ASSIST | AUTOMATIC RIDE CONTROL SUSPENSION | REVERSE TRAFFIC DETECTION | LANE ASSIST | VALET FUNCTION | BRAKE HOLD CONTROL | LED BRAKE LIGHTS | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | KEYLESS ENTRY | CANADIAN VEHICLE







The Range Rover Velar ushers in a new design language for Land Rover that is influenced by Land Rover's previous design language that began with the Evoque and most recently was used in the Range Rover Sport. The new design language features smoother lines on the body, and emphasizes sportiness and on-road ability, but more important is the new interior design language that begins with the Velar.







The Range Rover Velar is an all-wheel-drive 4 door with 5 seats, powered by a 2.0L DIESEL TURBO 4-cylinder engine that has 180HP (at 4000 rpm) and 317 LB-FT of torque (at 1750 rpm) via an Eight-speed Automatic. The Range Rover Velars interior is a very luxurious space to be situated in. Positioned between the Range Rover Sport and Evoque, the Range Rover Velar's styling is all about glamor and aerodynamic elegance. It actually won numerous design awards and is described by Land Rover as an avant-garde SUV. The clean and contemporary cabin is highlighted by flush, touch-sensitive controls and two high-definition touchscreens.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

