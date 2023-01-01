$46,321+ tax & licensing
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
D180 R-DYNAMIC SE, AWD, MERIDIAN, SUNROOF, NAVI
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$46,321
- Listing ID: 10623207
- Stock #: PC9876
- VIN: SALYL2EN4KA205059
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 90,999 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER VELAR R-DYNAMIC SE | 2.0L TURBOCHARGED DIESEL | AWD | NAVIGATION | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | HEATED MIRRORS | PIANO BLACK INTERIOR METALS | PARK ASSIST | AUTOMATIC RIDE CONTROL SUSPENSION | REVERSE TRAFFIC DETECTION | LANE ASSIST | VALET FUNCTION | BRAKE HOLD CONTROL | LED BRAKE LIGHTS | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | KEYLESS ENTRY | CANADIAN VEHICLE
The Range Rover Velar ushers in a new design language for Land Rover that is influenced by Land Rover's previous design language that began with the Evoque and most recently was used in the Range Rover Sport. The new design language features smoother lines on the body, and emphasizes sportiness and on-road ability, but more important is the new interior design language that begins with the Velar.
The Range Rover Velar is an all-wheel-drive 4 door with 5 seats, powered by a 2.0L DIESEL TURBO 4-cylinder engine that has 180HP (at 4000 rpm) and 317 LB-FT of torque (at 1750 rpm) via an Eight-speed Automatic. The Range Rover Velars interior is a very luxurious space to be situated in. Positioned between the Range Rover Sport and Evoque, the Range Rover Velar's styling is all about glamor and aerodynamic elegance. It actually won numerous design awards and is described by Land Rover as an avant-garde SUV. The clean and contemporary cabin is highlighted by flush, touch-sensitive controls and two high-definition touchscreens.
