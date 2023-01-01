2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

$46,321 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 0 , 9 9 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10623207

10623207 Stock #: PC9876

PC9876 VIN: SALYL2EN4KA205059

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC9876

Mileage 90,999 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.