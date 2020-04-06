Menu
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P340 R-DYNAMIC SE/HEADS-UP DISPLAY/PANO/VENTILATED SEATS!

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P340 R-DYNAMIC SE/HEADS-UP DISPLAY/PANO/VENTILATED SEATS!

Ideal Fine Cars

46 Milvan Drive, Toronto, ON M9L 1Z3

855-322-5672

$69,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 2,900KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4856793
  • Stock #: 20-001/431
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
P 340 R-DYNAMIC! BLACK ON LIGHT GREY LEATHER,DRIVER ASSISTANCE PKG, AMBIENT LIGHTING, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM, HEATED FRONT, 360 CAMERA, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, LANE KEEP ASSIST, TRAFFIC ASSIST, POWER TAILGATE, HEATED WINDSHIELD AND MUCH MORE!



== About Ideal Fine Cars ==

-> Family owned and operated

-> We have been serving Southern Ontario for over 18 years.

-> We want you to make an informed decision without worry.

-> We focus on providing absolute clarity.

-> We have built our reputation through...

-> Transparency, honesty, integrity and good customer service.

-> UCDA Member. OMVIC Registered.

-> Better Business Bureau A+ customer service record.




== Vehicle Condition & History ==

-> Our vehicles are hand selected.

-> We conduct a multi point inspection to ensure their condition.

-> We will provide you with a complete vehicle history report.

-> High-quality pictures are provided for all vehicles.

-> Check vehicle availability or get a vehicle history report by texting us.




== Certification and Drivability ==

-> This Vehicle has been fully inspected and is fully operational and fully drivable.

-> However, we must state that as per OMVIC regulations,

-> this vehicle is not drivable and not certified.

-> Certification is available for an additional charge of $699.




== Pricing ==

-> Taxes and licensing are not included in the price.

-> Our BEST price is given first, every time!

-> We want to give you a HAGGLE-FREE and HASSLE-FREE experience.

-> We will also give you the best price on your trade-in the first time.




== Benefits of choosing Ideal Fine Cars ==

-> Financing: Easy, on-the-spot approvals. We'll have you approved at a low preferred rate.

-> Trade-Ins: We accept trade-ins!

-> Warranty: We will help you choose an extended warranty to keep your vehicle protected.

-> Shipping: From our home to yours, Canada-wide shipping offered on all vehicles.

-> Service: We have a state-of-the-art, in-house service department to serve you.





Text us at 647-696-7358 to set up a time to come in and see this vehicle!




See our website for more information about this vehicle:


http://www.idealfinecars.com/

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • 4x4
  • Parking Sensors
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Automatic

Ideal Fine Cars

Ideal Fine Cars

46 Milvan Drive, Toronto, ON M9L 1Z3

